[Watch] MI players undergo intense training ahead of LSG clash

Mumbai Indians (MI) players were seen practicing in full throttle ahead of their crucial encounter against Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) at the Ekana Cricket Stadium in Lucknow on Tuesday, May 16.

The clash holds major significance for both teams as they look to make a final push to qualify for the playoffs. Currently, MI are on 14 points in seven games, while LSG are on 13 points in as many games.

The winner of the game is likely to have one foot on the doorstep of the playoffs, while the loser will get themselves into a tenuous situation concerning playoff qualification.

Here is a video of MI players going all-out during practice:

The match will be the first meeting between the two teams this season and will feature former MI all-rounder Krunal Pandya as skipper of LSG, adding another dimension to an already important game for both sides.

Krunal spent six years with the Mumbai franchise and was an instrumental part of the side that won the IPL title in 2017, 2019, and 2020, including a Player of the Match performance in the 2017 finals against the now-defunct Rising Pune SuperGiant.

"It's not as if, Rohit hasn't been getting starts" - MI spinner Piyush Chawla backs skipper Rohit Sharma

Piyush Chawla has been the go-to bowler for Rohit Sharma this season.

Mumbai Indians spinner Piyush Chawla backed skipper Rohit Sharma to come good with a big score at a crucial juncture ahead of the pivotal encounter against the Lucknow Super Giants on May 15.

The Indian skipper has been going through a rough patch this season, scoring just 220 runs at an average of 18.33 and a strike rate of 128.65 through the first 12 games.

Speaking ahead of the LSG clash, Chawla asserted that the skipper has been getting off to good starts and will turn it into a big score in one of the upcoming games.

"If something isn't working out well for someone, we all back each other. That's the beauty of team games. We all know how good a batsman Rohit is. And it's not as if, Rohit hasn't been getting starts. In T20, even 25 runs are crucial. We've been habituated to seeing long innings from Rohit. That long innings will come soon and I have full faith that it will come in one of the crucial innings."

Rohit Sharma has struggled in the IPL over the past few seasons, scoring less than 400 runs in each of the last three seasons prior. The Mumbai Indians have missed the playoffs in 2021 and 2022.

On the other hand, Piyush Chawla has had a spectacular comeback season this year, picking up 19 wickets in 12 matches at an average of 18.79 and an economy rate of 7.60 runs per over.

After the crucial LSG clash, Sharma and Co. will play their final game against the SunRisers Hyderabad (SRH) in Mumbai on Sunday, May 21.

