[Watch] MS Dhoni felicitated with special award by Rajiv Shukla for his first match at the Ekana Cricket Stadium 

Chennai Super Kings (CSK) skipper MS Dhoni was felicitated by BCCI vice-president Rajeev Shukla for his first-ever match at the Bharat Ratna Shri Atal Bihari Vajpayee Ekana Cricket Stadium in Lucknow on Wednesday, May 3.

The presentation was made before CSK's clash against the Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) in front of a packed crowd in Lucknow.

Here is a video of the felicitation shared by the IPL social media handles:

MS Dhoni became the first player to captain an IPL franchise in 200 matches in CSK's fixture against the Rajasthan Royals (RR) at the MA Chidambaram Stadium in Chennai on April 12. In honor of the incredible feat, he was felicitated by franchise owner N Srinivasan.

The 41-year-old has led the franchise to another strong showing thus far this season. CSK are currently fourth in the points table with five wins and four losses. One of India's and CSK's greatest captains, MSD has led the Super Kings to four IPL titles and nine finals in their 13-year history.

"MS Dhoni could take over the coaching role" - Sunil Gavaskar on CSK skipper as future coach of the Indian team

Gavaskar believes MSD should become India's coach after a few years.

Former Indian opener Sunil Gavaskar shared his thoughts on Chennai Super Kings skipper MS Dhoni potentially becoming the coach of the Indian national team during the match between CSK and LSG in Lucknow.

MSD announced his retirement from international cricket in 2019 and has since only played competitive cricket in the IPL. Speaking on Star Sports, Gavaskar said:

"MS Dhoni could take over the coaching role (in the Indian team) a little bit later. I think that is how it should be. I do believe that you need a little bit of cooling off period before you take any assignment with the team (after retiring as a player)."

He continued:

"Be it the selection committee, the manager, or the coach, I think you need a two or three-year cooling-off period because you are making decisions about the player that you have been playing with. You can give anyone a three-year cooling-off period and then look at it."

MSD captained India to glory in three ICC events, the T20 World Cup in 2007, the 50-over World Cup in 2011, and the Champions Trophy in 2013. Considered one of the most astute readers of the game, Dhoni's presence in Indian cricket following his playing career could be valuable.

