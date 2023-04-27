[Watch] MS Dhoni fumes with anger and stares down at his teammates for their mistakes on the field during CSK vs RR IPL clash

Chennai Super Kings (CSK) captain MS Dhoni lost his cool a couple of times during the IPL 2023 fixture against the Rajasthan Royals (RR) on Thursday, April 27, in Jaipur.

Dhoni attempted a quick direct hit at the non-strikers' end in the 16th over. Bowler Matheesha Pathirana, who was midway on the pitch, stopped it mistakenly, allowing the batter to reach the crease easily. MS Dhoni immediately expressed his disappointment and frustratingly indicated to the young pacer that he should have left the ball alone.

On the final ball of the innings, RR batter Devdutt Padikkal hit a big shot into the air, which just about managed to clear the infield on the leg side. Shivam Dube ran back and collected the ball but sent in a wayward throw. The batters took advantage of it and completed three runs. MS Dhoni stared angrily at Dube, expressing disappointment at his poor throw.

You can watch the incidents involving Dhoni in the videos below:

RR reach 202/5 after batting first against MS Dhoni-led CSK side

After opting to bat first in the contest, Yashasvi Jaiswal (77 off 43 balls) gave a blazing start by smashing the inexperienced CSK new bowlers to all corners of the park. Jaiswal and Jos Buttler (27) put on an 86-run opening stand in 8.2 overs to lay down a solid platform.

Tushar Deshpande (2/42) and Ravindra Jadeja (1/32) then brought CSK back into the contest by scalping wickets in the middle overs. Jaiswal looked in great touch but perished in the 14th over. Dhruv Jurel (34 off 15 balls) and Devdutt Padikkal (27* off 13 balls) finished the innings on a high with vital cameos and powered RR to 202/5.

Speaking at the mid-innings break, Jaiswal reflected on the first innings, saying:

"I think it's a really good total and we will try and defend it. Let's see what will happen. But I'm sure we're going to give our best. (On his batting this season) Pretty good, I'm enjoying it. I'm just trying to play all my shots, keep talking to the senior players and get information about the venue.:

"I'm just feeling good in my mind and am looking to take my chances. (Chat between him and Buttler) It's more simple - we always talk about playing good cricketing shots, keeping the tempo high and keep looking for boundaries. When they bowled cutters and knuckle balls, it is holding a bit. With the new ball it was coming nicely onto the bat."

