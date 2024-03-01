[Watch] MS Dhoni and his wife Sakshi fly to Jamnagar to attend the pre-wedding festivities of Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant

MS Dhoni and his wife Sakshi were recently spotted at a private airport as they were traveling to attend the wedding ceremony of Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant in Jamnagar.

The Ambani family organized several events between Friday, March 1, and Sunday, March 3, at the RIL township in Moti Khavdi village in Jamnagar. Several international and national dignitaries and celebrities have been reportedly invited to take part in the festivities. Dhoni is also among the guests from the cricket community.

An Instagram page named Viral Bhayani shared a video on the social media platform to give fans a recent glimpse of Dhoni at a private airport.

You can watch it below:

"He has been giving a lot of chances to youngsters the way MS Dhoni did"- Suresh Raina on Rohit Sharma

Former Indian batter Suresh Raina recently drew parallels between the leadership qualities of MS Dhoni and Rohit Sharma.

He pointed out that Rohit has been giving a lot of chances to youngsters like Dhoni, a common trait of both. Raina also opined that Rohit is doing a great job as captain and hailed him.

Raina told the Times of India:

"He is the next MS Dhoni. He has done well. He has been giving a lot of chances to youngsters the way MS Dhoni did. I played a lot of cricket under MS. Sourav Ganguly supported his team a lot. Then Dhoni came and led from the front. Rohit is going in the right direction. He is a brilliant captain."

Explaining his point of view, Raina added:

"Rohit has been amazing with his planning. He has been giving a lot of chances to the youngsters. The way he is rotating the players is something I have never seen in the last couple of years. Whenever the fast bowlers came in the last couple of years, we have seen injuries. But Rohit has been managing that really well."

Do you agree with Suresh Raina's views above? Let us know in the comments section below.

Get Lightning Fast Live Cricket Scores of your Favourite Matches only on the Cric Rocket App