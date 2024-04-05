[Watch] Ravindra Jadeja's superb catch ends Abhishek Sharma's blitz during SRH vs CSK IPL 2024 match

It needed something special to stop SunRisers Hyderabad (SRH) opener Abhishek Sharma and that special piece of effort was provided by Chennai Super Kings (CSK) all-rounder Ravindra Jadeja in the field during their IPL 2024 encounter on Friday, April 5.

The youngster got the hosts off to a rollicking start and had already scored 37 runs in just 11 balls. However, Abhishek couldn't middle a delivery from Deepak Chahar and saw it fly towards the third man region. Jadeja proved once again why he is arguably the best fielder in the country as he took a well-judged catch near the boundary.

Here's the video of Abhishek Sharma's dismissal:

While Abhishek would be gutted to miss out on converting an outstanding start into a big score, he might have just made the chase a whole lot easier for the SunRisers through his cameo.

Abhishek Sharma gives SRH a crucial headstart

CSK got off to a horrific start in their defense of the target as Moeen Ali dropped an absolute sitter in the slips when Travis Head hadn't even opened his account. Just as they tried to recover from that drop, Abhishek Sharma launched a scathing attack at the other end off Mukesh Choudhary's bowling.

Abhishek smashed 27 runs in Mukesh's over and also hit a six and a four off Deepak Chahar before getting dismissed. Aiden Markram has walked out to bat at No. 3 and has continued the momentum that SRH have in their chase alongside Head.

The headstart given by Abhishek had such an impact on the Super Kings that the asking rate is almost down to a run-a-ball, with 82 needed off 13 overs. The fearless brand of cricket that Hyderabad have adopted this season continues to keep them in good stead. Despite CSK's quality of spinners, SRH will fancy their chances of winning if they avoid a collapse.