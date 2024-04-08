[Watch] Rohit Sharma receives dressing room award after MI's 29-run win over DC in IPL 2024

Mumbai Indians (MI) opener Rohit Sharma scored 49 runs off 29 balls against Delhi Capitals (DC) in an IPL 2024 clash at the Wankhede Stadium on Sunday, April 7.

Rohit set a great platform for the MI batters with an impressive 80-run opening stand with Ishan Kishan. The hosts ultimately registered a massive total of 234. Chasing the imposing target, DC finished 205/8 in 20 overs.

Mumbai, who began their campaign with three successive losses, are finally off the mark with a 29-run win. Following the match against Delhi, MI batting coach Kieron Pollard gave Rohit a special badge in the dressing room.

Rohit said while accepting the award:

"I thought it was a wonderful batting performance. It's something that we all have been striving for from game one. Goes to show that individual performances don't matter if the whole batting group can stand up and put their hand up and take a look at the team's goal; we can achieve that kind of a total. You know, that's something that we have been talking about for a long time, and it is something that the batting coach, Mark, and the captain want."

Rohit Sharma has chalked up 118 runs across four matches at an average of 29.5 and a strike rate of 171.01 in IPL 2024. He is currently the second-highest run-getter for MI this season.

"It was an amazing start" - Hardik Pandya on Rohit Sharma and Ishan Kishan's opening stand

Openers Rohit Sharma and Ishan Kishan delivered stunning knocks, scoring 49 and 42, respectively, after Mumbai were asked to bat first by Delhi in Sunday's afternoon fixture.

About the quick-fire start, MI skipper Hardik Pandya said during the post-match presentation:

"It was an amazing start today; always wonderful to get 70-odd in 6 overs."

Tim David and Romario Shepherd helped Mumbai finish with a flurry, remaining unbeaten on 45 and 39, respectively. Shepherd scored 32 runs off the 20th over off Anrich Nortje's bowling.

Lauding the all-rounder's knock, Hardik said:

"That was some hitting, na? (on Romario's batting). He won us the game. Difference was Romario v Delhi Capitals. I like him. Always has a smile on his face, doesn't run away."

Following their maiden victory in IPL 2024, Mumbai have moved to the eighth spot in the standings.