Ruturaj Gaikwad once again shone for Chennai Super Kings (CSK) in their first home game against Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) in the ongoing IPL 2023.

The right-hander looked on song, smashing 57 runs off just 31 balls at a strike rate of 183.87, which included four sixes and three boundaries. He also dented the sponsor's car during his exceptional innings.

The incident took place in the fifth over bowled by Krishnappa Gowtham when Gaikwad hit the second six of the over. The spinner bowled a shorter length delivery which the right-hander hit over long-off. The over yielded 20 runs as the opener smashed three sixes against Gowtham.

For the uninitiated, Tata will reportedly donate Rs 5 lakh towards enhancing the biodiversity of coffee plantations in Karnataka by planting saplings every time the ball hits the Tiago EV.

Meanwhile, Ruturaj Gaikwad also shared a 110-run partnership with Devon Conway (47 off 29 balls). The batter was eventually dismissed off Ravi Bishnoi’s bowling in the 14th over, caught by Mark Wood at short third man.

The Maharashtra batter also shone in the opening IPL 2023 game against the Gujarat Titans, scoring 92 off just 50 balls. CSK, though, lost the game to the defending champions by five wickets.

Ruturaj Gaikwad and Devon Conway help CSK set 218-run target for LSG

A clinical batting performance from Ruturaj Gaiwad and Devon Conway helped CSK post 217/7 against LSG in their allotted 20 overs.

Shivam Dube and Ambati Rayudu scored 27(16) and 27*(14), respectively. Captain MS Dhoni scored 12 off three balls in the 20th over.

For LSG, Mark Wood and Ravi Bishnoi took three wickets each, while Avesh Khan bagged a solitary wicket.

Lucknow Super Giants (Playing XI): KL Rahul (c), Kyle Mayers, Deepak Hooda, Krunal Pandya, Marcus Stoinis, Nicholas Pooran (w), Ayush Badoni, Mark Wood, Ravi Bishnoi, Yash Thakur, Avesh Khan.

Chennai Super Kings (Playing XI): Devon Conway, Ruturaj Gaikwad, Moeen Ali, Ben Stokes, Ambati Rayudu, Ravindra Jadeja, MS Dhoni (w/c), Shivam Dube, Mitchell Santner, Deepak Chahar, RS Hangargekar

