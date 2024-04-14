[Watch] Shamar Joseph left distraught as Arshad Khan's drop costs speedster maiden IPL wicket during LSG vs KKR match

Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) speedster Shamar Joseph didn't quite the desired assistance from his fielders during his side's IPL 2024 clash against the Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) at Eden Gardens on Sunday, April 14.

Joseph could have had opener Phil Salt as his maiden IPL wicket, but a poor piece of fielding from Arshad Khan meant that the West Indies speedster had to wait longer for his first breakthrough in the tournament.

Salt picked up a good length delivery from Shamar Joseph towards the leg side but was rushed for pace. It should have been a simple catch for Arshad at deep square leg. However, the fielder not only made a meal of it but parried it over the fence for a six, adding salt to LSG's wounds.

Here's a video of the dropped catch:

Phil Salt has ridden his luck with a few close calls, but has got an important half-century, putting KKR in pole position to win the game.

Shamar Joseph had a rough introduction to IPL

After his heroics against Australia at the Gabba, many were thrilled to see Shamar Joseph make his way into the IPL as Mark Wood's replacement. Many were looking forward to how the West Indies speedster would perform in the marquee tournament.

However, the start was a disaster as Joseph conceded 22 runs in his opening over. He was wayward with his line and length and bowled a five-wides and a couple of no-balls. The drop from Arshad Khan also showed that Joseph didn't have the rub of the green go his way either.

The partnership between Phil Salt and Shreyas Iyer has brought the required run rate down to less than a run-a-ball and LSG would need something extraordinary to avoid defeat.