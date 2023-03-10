WATCH: SRH pacer T Natarajan gives a glimpse of his Cricket Academy

Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) pacer Thangarasu Natarajan recently gave a glimpse of his Cricket Academy, which he set up in his hometown of Chinnappampatti in Tamil Nadu.

Natarajan has already made his debut for India in all three formats. He last represented India in 2021 during the white-ball series against England at home. An injury ruled him out midway through that series and the left-arm pacer is yet to make a comeback into the Indian side since then.

He is a regular member of the SRH team in the Indian Premier League (IPL), where he shares the responsibilities of the pace department with Bhuvneshwar Kumar.

Natarajan took to his official Instagram handle on Friday (March 10) to reveal glimpses of his cricket academy by sharing a video and a couple of photos. He captioned it:

To New Beginnings. NATARAJAN CRICKET ACADEMY #WEARECOMINGTHISSUMMER

Natarajan will be back on the cricket field representing SRH during IPL 2023

Sunrisers Hyderabad will commence their IPL 2023 campaign on April 2 with a clash against the Rajasthan Royals at home. They will be eager to improve their performances this season after finishing in the eighth position last year.

Here is SRH's complete schedule for the upcoming season:

Match 1: April 2 - Sunrisers Hyderabad vs Rajasthan Royals, Hyderabad

Match 2: April 7 - Lucknow Super Giants vs Sunrisers Hyderabad, Lucknow

Match 3: April 9 - Sunrisers Hyderabad vs Punjab Kings, Hyderabad

Match 4: April 14 - Kolkata Knight Riders vs Sunrisers Hyderabad, Kolkata

Match 5: April 18 - Sunrisers Hyderabad vs Mumbai Indians, Hyderabad

Match 6: April 21 - Chennai Super Kings vs Sunrisers Hyderabad, Chennai

Match 7: April 24 - Sunrisers Hyderabad vs Delhi Capitals, Hyderabad

Match 8: April 29 - Delhi Capitals vs Sunrisers Hyderabad, Delhi

Match 9: May 4 - Sunrisers Hyderabad vs Kolkata Knight Riders, Hyderabad

Match 10: May 7 - Rajasthan Royals vs Sunrisers Hyderabad, Jaipur

Match 11: May 13 - Sunrisers Hyderabad vs Lucknow Super Giants, Hyderabad

Match 12: May 15 - Gujarat Titans vs Sunrisers Hyderabad, Ahmedabad

Match 13: May 18 - Sunrisers Hyderabad vs Royal Challengers Bangalore, Hyderabad

Match 14: May 21 - Mumbai Indians vs Sunrisers Hyderabad, Mumbai

SRH squad for IPL 2023

Harry Brook, Mayank Agarwal, Heinrich Klaasen, Vivrant Sharma, Adil Rashid, Mayank Dagar, Akeal Hosein, Mayank Markande, Upendra Singh Yadav, Samarth Vyas, Sanvir Singh, Nitish Kumar Reddy, Anmolpreet Singh, Abdul Samad, Rahul Tripathi, Aiden Markram, Glenn Phillips, Abhishek Sharma, Marco Jansen, Washington Sundar, Fazalhaq Farooqi, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, T Natarajan, Kartik Tyagi, and Umran Malik.

