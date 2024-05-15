[Watch] "Tattoo wale bhaiya" - Yuzvendra Chahal turns photographer to click pictures of Riyan Parag and other RR members

Rajasthan Royals (RR) spinner Yuzvendra Chahal continued to display his lighter side by turning photographer and clicking pictures of Riyan Parag and squad members.

In a video shared by the RR social media handle, Chahal hilariously calls Parag 'Chintu, hello, tattoo wale bhaiya' as the latter continued to walk away. The leg-spinner finally caught Parag's attention when Chahal shouted 'Riyan'.

The batter then turned around and signaled thumbs up with both hands, following which Chahal clicked pictures of others in the RR setup.

Yuzvendra Chahal has enjoyed another successful IPL season, picking up 15 wickets at an average of 29.20 in 12 games. The 33-year-old became the first bowler to pick up 200 wickets in IPL history earlier in the season.

Chahal's exploits also earned him selection to the Indian squad for the upcoming 2024 T20 World Cup in the West Indies and the USA, starting June 1.

Meanwhile, Parag has finally broken through in the IPL after several seasons of low returns. The Assam-born batter has scored 483 runs thus far in IPL 2024 at an average of over 60 and a strike rate of 153.82.

Yuzvendra Chahal's RR will take on PBKS in a crucial encounter in Guwahati

RR will return to serious business when they take on the Punjab Kings (PBKS) in their penultimate league-stage outing in Guwahati on May 15.

The two teams met earlier in the season with RR coming out on top by three wickets in a final-over finish. RR have qualified for the playoffs with eight wins in 12 games but are in the midst of a three-game losing streak.

Meanwhile, PBKS are out of playoff contention with only four wins in 12 outings of IPL 2024. A win for RR will help them boost their chances of a top-two finish ahead of their final league-stage game against the Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) on May 19.

However, Sanju Samson's unit will be without the services of premium batter Jos Buttler for the remainder of the tournament. The England white-ball skipper has returned home to kickstart preparations for the upcoming T20 World Cup.