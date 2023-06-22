[Watch] Team India batter KL Rahul trains intensely at NCA on a comeback trail after undergoing thigh surgery

Team India star batter KL Rahul has commenced his rehabilitation training program at National Cricket Academy (NCA) in Bangalore after successfully undergoing thigh surgery.

He suffered an unfortunate injury while fielding in an IPL 2023 match against Royal Challengers Bangalore last month while leading Lucknow Super Giants. Due to the severity of the injury, Rahul missed LSG's rest of the season.

KL Rahul underwent surgery on May 9 and also missed the WTC 2023 final earlier this month against Australia. Initially, selectors named him in the squad, but they replaced him with Ishan Kishan later due to his injury.

The 31-year-old batter took to his official Instagram handle and gave his fans a glimpse of his recovery on the sidelines by sharing a couple of snaps and videos. In them, fans can see him training at the NCA, doing strength and functional workouts. Rahul captioned his post:

KL Rahul had a mixed season with bat in IPL 2023 before injury ruled him out

After a couple of lucrative seasons with the bat in IPL over the past few years, KL Rahul endured a lean patch this season, by his lofty standards.

He has been one of the most consistent scorers in IPL in the last five years as he amassed 659, 593, 670, 626, and 616 runs between 2018 and 2022. However, Rahul could only muster 234 runs across nine matches this year before the thigh injury cut short his season.

The talented batter has also faced criticism from the fans for maintaining low strike rates in the T20 format at times. Speaking about the trolling he receives from the fans on 'The Ranveer Show' podcast, KL Rahul said:

“That's something that sometimes affects me and affects a lot of the other boys as well that when we athletes truly need support, people feel they can or have the power to comment or say what they want. Just see what that person is going through. None of us wants to perform badly. This is our life. This is all we do. Like I said, I don't know anything else apart from cricket."

