[Watch] Tim David captivates fans with destructive batting in MI nets ahead of IPL 2024

Australia's swashbuckling middle-order batter Tim David has joined the Mumbai Indians (MI) camp ahead of the upcoming season of the Indian Premier League (IPL).

The right-handed batter was at his destructive best during the team's recent net sessions. David hit some powerful sixes, while batting coach Kieron Pollard was also seen keenly observing the 28-year-old's batting.

Giving fans a glimpse of David's batting practice, the Mumbai-based franchise posted on its official Instagram handle:

Mumbai signed Tim David for a whopping ₹8.25 crore at the auction ahead of the 2022 edition. He has 418 runs to his name at a fantastic strike rate of 177.87 from 25 IPL matches.

David featured in 16 matches for Mumbai in IPL 2023 and finished with 231 runs at an average of 25.67. His runs came at a strike rate of 158.22. MI's campaign ended with a heartbreaking 62-run loss to the Gujarat Titans (GT) in Qualifier 2.

Tim David was part of MI Emirates squad in their successful ILT20 2024 campaign

Tim David plied his trade for MI Emirates earlier this year in the second edition of the UAE's International League T20 (ILT20). They beat the Dubai Capitals in the final by 45 runs to win the title.

David played nine matches in the edition, mustering 157 runs across seven innings at a strike rate of 158.58. He chipped in with a crucial 29-run knock in the team's Qualifier 1 against Gulf Giants.

The batter did not feature in the ILT20 2024 final, as he departed from the UAE to join Australia's squad for their three-match away T20I series against New Zealand.

David shone with the bat in the opening fixture, remaining unbeaten on 31 off just 10 deliveries, taking his team to a stunning six-wicket win in the last-ball thriller.

He is expected to be a pivotal cog in Mumbai's batting lineup for IPL 2024. The five-time champions open their campaign with a clash against Gujarat Titans in Ahmedabad on Sunday, March 24.