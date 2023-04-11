[WATCH] "Two P’s in a pod" - Nicholas Pooran gets revenge after his LSG teammate Krunal Pandya playfully pushes him into a pool 

Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) players Krunal Pandya and Nicholas Pooran indulged in a fun exchange during their day off.

Pooran played the role of the protagonist in LSG's one-wicket victory last night (April 10) against RCB. His blitzkrieg of 62 (off 19 balls) in winning cause helped him earn the Player of the Match award.

Krunal Pandya took to his official Instagram handle on Tuesday and shared a reel featuring himself and Nicholas Pooran. In it, Pandya pushes Pooran into a swimming pool. The West Indies keeper then threw his T-shirt onto Krunal Pandya.

The post was captioned:

"Two P’s in a pod 😂."

You can watch the video below:

LSG currently sit at the top of the points table with three wins after playing four games. They have managed to bag victories against SRH, RCB, and DC, while CSK are the only team to beat them in IPL 2023 so far. The Super Giants will next square off against PBKS on April 15.

LSG's schedule for their remaining matches in IPL 2023

Match 5: April 15, 7:30 pm - Lucknow Super Giants vs Punjab Kings - Ekana Stadium, Lucknow.

Match 6: April 19, 3:30 pm - Lucknow Super Giants vs Rajasthan Royals - Sawai Mansingh Stadium, Jaipur

Match 7: April 22, 3:30 pm - Lucknow Super Giants vs Gujarat Titans - Ekana Stadium, Lucknow

Match 8: April 28, 7:30 pm - Lucknow Super Giants vs Punjab Kings - IS Bindra Stadium, Mohali.

Match 9: May 1, 7:30 pm - Lucknow Super Giants vs Royal Challengers Bangalore - Ekana Stadium, Lucknow

Match 10: May 4, 3:30 pm - Lucknow Super Giants vs Chennai Super Kings - Ekana Stadium, Lucknow

Match 11: May 7, 3:30 pm - Lucknow Super Giants vs Gujarat Titans - Narendra Modi Stadium, Ahmedabad

Match 12: May 13, 3:30 pm - Lucknow Super Giants vs Sunrisers Hyderabad - Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium, Hyderabad

Match 13: May 16, 7:30 pm IST - Lucknow Super Giants vs Mumbai Indians - Ekana Stadium, Lucknow

Match 14: May 20, 7:30 pm IST - Lucknow Super Giants vs Kolkata Knight Riders - Eden Gardens

