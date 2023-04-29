[WATCH] Virat Kohli perfectly imitates RCB skipper Faf du Plessis' batting stance during practice 

Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) batter Virat Kohli was recently spotted mimicking Faf du Plessis' batting during the team's practice session.

In a video shared by a fan on social media, du Plessis was captured facing some throw-downs prior to the start of the IPL 2023 contest against the Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) on Wednesday, April 26.

Kohli, who stood behind the RCB skipper, was seen copying the South African batter's distinctive high backlift.

Here's the full video of Kohli and du Plessis:

Notably, Bangalore suffered a 21-run loss against KKR as they failed to chase down a stiff 201-run total. Kohli was the top performer with the bat for RCB, scoring 54 runs off 37 balls.

Virat Kohli has captained RCB in three matches in IPL 2023

RCB skipper Faf du Plessis suffered discomfort while batting against the Chennai Super Kings (CSK) on April 17. Speaking to Star Sports, the South African batter revealed that he injured his ribs while diving during the match.

Virat Kohli was named as the stand-in captain for their subsequent fixtures against Punjab Kings (PBKS), Rajasthan Royals (RR), and KKR. Du Plessis batted in those matches but as an impact player.

During Bangalore's contest against Kolkata, Kohli mentioned at the toss that he is hopeful of du Plessis returning to lead the side from their next game. RCB will take on Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) at the Bharat Ratna Shri Atal Bihari Vajpayee Ekana Cricket Stadium on Monday, May 1.

With four wins and as many losses to their name, Bangalore are currently placed fifth in the IPL 2023 points table. Both Kohli and du Plessis have shown tremendous batting form this season.

Du Plessis is currently the holder of the Orange Cap after aggregating 422 runs from eight games. Kohli is second in the list of the most run-getters in IPL 2023, having amassed 333 runs from eight outings.

