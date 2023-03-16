[Watch] Washington Sundar, Umran Malik and Mayank Agarwal unveil SRH's new IPL 2023 jersey

Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) unveiled their brand new jersey for the upcoming IPL 2023 season through a video featuring all-rounder Washington Sundar, speedster Umran Malik and a new addition in the experienced Mayank Agarwal.

The jersey is a bit similar to that of the previous year, given that it's still a combination of black sleeves with an orange body. But there's definitely a marked change in the texture. Here's a video of the jersey reveal posted by SRH on their Instagram account:

With some fresh faces, SRH look like one of the favorites for IPL 2023 title

Sunrisers Hyderabad had a disappointing end to what was a promising IPL 2022 season. Under captain Kane Williamson, they won five of their first seven games and it seemed like they would coast through to the playoffs.

However, it wasn't to be as SRH could only win one more game in the league phase and ended up in eighth place in the points table. There have been some major changes in the team, with the Sunrisers letting go of both Williamson and Nicholas Pooran.

They have invested heavily in England star Harry Brook and have also made some smart additions to their side with the likes of Mayank Agarwal and wicketkeeper Heinrich Klaasen.

Under a new captain in Aiden Markram and the coaching of West Indies legend Brian Lara, Sunrisers Hyderabad will be keen to recreate the magic of IPL 2016 when they won their maiden title.

Sunrisers Hyderabad squad for IPL 2023: Harry Brook, Mayank Agarwal, Heinrich Klaasen, Vivrant Sharma, Adil Rashid, Mayank Dagar, Akeal Hosein, Mayank Markande, Upendra Singh Yadav, Samarth Vyas, Sanvir Singh, Nitish Kumar Reddy, Anmolpreet Singh, Abdul Samad, Rahul Tripathi, Aiden Markram, Glenn Phillips, Abhishek Sharma, Marco Jansen, Washington Sundar, Fazalhaq Farooqi, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, T Natarajan, Kartik Tyagi, and Umran Malik.

