[Watch] Yuzvendra Chahal outfoxes Shubman Gill with a clever delivery during RR vs GT IPL 2024 clash in Jaipur

Rajasthan Royals (RR) ace leg-spinner Yuzvendra Chahal outsmarted Shubman Gill and dismissed him with a brilliant delivery during the IPL 2024 match against Gujarat Titans (GT). Sawai Mansingh Stadium in Jaipur hosted the contest on Wednesday, April 10.

Shubman Gill motored along well in the chase of 197 with a controlled half-century and was looking to up the ante in the 16th over bowled by Yuzvendra Chahal. He smashed fours on the first two balls to get off to a good start. Gill tried to continue in the same vein and stepped out of the crease on the next ball.

Chahal anticipated the batter's move and bowled a wide-flighted delivery at a slow pace. Wicket-keeper Sanju Samson collected the ball cleanly after Shubman missed the ball and dislodged the bails to finish a successful stumping as the batter was a long way ahead. Gill scored 72 runs in 44 balls.

You can watch the dismissal in the below video:

Rashid Khan and Rahul Tewatia win the game for GT after Shubman Gill's departure

GT were in a tricky situation after Gill's dismissal, as they needed 59 runs from the last 24 balls. Rahul Tewatia (22) kept the visiting team alive in the contest by hitting timely boundaries and taking the game deep.

Shah Rukh Khan (14) assisted him for a while with a mini cameo before perishing in the 18th over. Rashid Khan (24*) then took his side over the line on the final ball of the match with a blistering cameo and handed RR their first defeat this season. GT skipper Shubman Gill reflected on the win after the match and said:

"We were targeting 45 in the last three overs. That is what our mindset was. Mathematically, we thought that it was possible. It makes a difference if you have an extra batter there. I would have loved to finish this game but I am happy with the way Rashid bhai and Rahul bhai played. We were a little behind the game today, but we managed to win it off the last ball."

GT will next face Delhi Capitals (DC) in IPL 2024 on Wednesday, April 17.