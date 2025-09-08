  • home icon
  • Cricket News
  • IPL 2025
  • “Watching from home was a bit challenging” - RCB star breaks silence after missing IPL 2025 final win

“Watching from home was a bit challenging” - RCB star breaks silence after missing IPL 2025 final win

By Gokul Nair
Modified Sep 08, 2025 12:38 IST
2025 IPL: Final - Royal Challengers Bengaluru v Punjab Kings - Source: Getty
RCB lifted the IPL 2025 trophy after a dominant campaign (Image Credit: Getty)