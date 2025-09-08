“Watching from home was a bit challenging” - RCB star breaks silence after missing IPL 2025 final win

Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) batter Devdutt Padikkal opened up about missing the business end of the 2025 Indian Premier League (IPL) campaign due to a hamstring injury. The left-handed batter was not a part of the matches held after the brief suspension, and as a result, could not be present during the franchise's stellar run in the playoffs, which culminated with their first-ever title.Padikkal had emerged to be a surprise package in his second stint for RCB after being acquired for his base price of INR 2 crore at the mega auction. Featuring at No.3, he was an impact player for the side, scoring 247 runs at a strike rate of 150. His presence as a left-handed player in the batting order served the side well, until his unfortunate injury.RCB named fellow Karnataka batter Mayank Agarwal as Devdutt Padikkal's replacement for the final few matches of the IPL 2025 season. After completing his recovery, he made his comeback in the 2025 Duleep Trophy for the South Zone.Padikkal admitted that it was tough not to play an active role for RCB in the knockout stages, and not lifting the iPL title at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad following the finals win against the Punjab Kings.&quot;Obviously, the first couple of weeks were the hardest. Because you have to come to terms [with the fact] that you are not going to be playing much cricket for a month or so. And especially watching the IPL from home was a bit challenging,&quot; Padikkal told ESPN.&quot;I would have loved to be a part of that side, winning the trophy. That is the first couple of weeks and after that, again, you just switch into that zone of trying to get better,&quot; he added.Padikkal scored 57 and an unbeaten 16 in the first and the second innings, respectively, in the recent drawn Duleep Trophy semi-final clash against North Zone to mark his return to competitive cricket.Devdutt Padikkal has been named in the India 'A' squad for the home series against Australia 'A' after recovering from injury during IPL 2025The Karnataka batter featured in a handful of Tests in 2024, against England and Australia, and continues to be on the red-ball radar. He finds a place in the Shreyas Iyer-led India 'A' side for the two unofficial Tests against Australia 'A', set to be held in Lucknow from September 16 onwards.As a result, he will be unavailable for South Zone in their Duleep Trophy Final clash against Central Zone, scheduled to begin on September 11.