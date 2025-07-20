  • home icon
  • Cricket News
  • IPL 2025
  • "We met Mahi bhai at the hotel" - Urvil Patel's huge statement on coaxing father to meet MS Dhoni during IPL 2025

"We met Mahi bhai at the hotel" - Urvil Patel's huge statement on coaxing father to meet MS Dhoni during IPL 2025

By James Kuanal
Modified Jul 20, 2025 14:11 IST
2025 IPL - Kolkata Knight Riders v Chennai Super Kings - Source: Getty
Urvil Patel in action during IPL 2025. [Getty Images]

Chennai Super Kings (CSK) wicketkeeper-batter Urvil Patel shared how he persuaded his family to meet skipper MS Dhoni during the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2025 season. The 26-year-old called it a dream-come-true moment on twinning with the legend in the same jersey while getting clicked for a family photo.

Ad

Urvil also revealed how he dealt with the pressure ahead of his IPL debut as things dramatically turned around for him, from going unsold at the auction to getting picked as a replacement player. He replaced injured Vansh Bedi for the Super Kings during the middle of the IPL 2025 season.

Ad
also-read-trending Trending

Speaking to the GC Podcast YouTube Channel, the Gujarat player said:

“16:42 – My parents hesitate to watch me play. I told my father that whether you watch the game or not, I want you to meet Mahi bhai. My father then especially came to watch the match because of him. He enjoyed it because there were a lot of families and Kasi Sir (CEO) was also there. There was an introduction and all, so he enjoyed it. At last, we met Mahi bhai (MS Dhoni) at the hotel, and it was a special moment for everyone. I wanted a photo of my family with Mahi bhai, and that too in a yellow jersey with him together.”
Ad
“19:25 – At first, I thought there will be a lot of crowds. There will be pressure, but I don’t know why but when I made my debut, I did not think about anything. I felt like I was playing in domestics. The only thing on my mind was that I had nothing to lose this year. I will only gain. Somewhere, I was fully blank,” he added.
Ad
youtube-cover
Ad

“There is no need of making a request in CSK team” – Urvil Patel on getting his debut IPL cap from MS Dhoni

Urvil Patel further reminisced about his debut, having received his maiden cap from MS Dhoni. Crediting the CSK team management, he said in the same video:

“17:46 – There is no need of making a request in CSK team because if anyone enquires, they would say that they want debut cap from Mahi bhai. Whoever makes their debut, Mahi bhai gives the cap.”

Urvil holds the record for the fastest T20 ton by an Indian player, hitting a 28-ball hundred against Tripura in 2024. He smashed 31 off 11 balls for CSK against the Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) on his IPL debut.

About the author
James Kuanal

James Kuanal

Twitter icon

James has been covering cricket news for Sportskeeda for over 2.5 years with over 1 crore readership. He has been following the game since 2002 and has not looked back since. A breaking news specialist, he has a previous 3-year work experience at Times of India, English Jagran, NDTV and others, covering all news categories, including sports.

James holds a Master’s degree in Broadcast Journalism and a diploma in Sub-editing and Design which shaped his sports reporting career. During the course of his education, he learned about the 5W1H format, fact-checking, ethics, SEO, pyramid structure, etc, which enable him to produce compelling content for his readers. His exploits in reporting have led him to exclusively cover numerous ICC events and IPL.

James comes from Jharkhand and is highly inspired by legendary India captain MS Dhoni. He is a staunch supporter of the ICT and is loyal towards the CSK. When not immersed in his favorite sport, James likes watching Bollywood songs.

Know More

Get real-time updates on IPL 2025, live scores, IPL Prediction, match schedule, points table,Result & squad -CSK, MI, RCB, KKR, SRH, LSG, DC, GT, PBKS

Quick Links

Edited by James Kuanal
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
down arrow icon
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications