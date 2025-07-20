"We met Mahi bhai at the hotel" - Urvil Patel's huge statement on coaxing father to meet MS Dhoni during IPL 2025

Chennai Super Kings (CSK) wicketkeeper-batter Urvil Patel shared how he persuaded his family to meet skipper MS Dhoni during the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2025 season. The 26-year-old called it a dream-come-true moment on twinning with the legend in the same jersey while getting clicked for a family photo.Urvil also revealed how he dealt with the pressure ahead of his IPL debut as things dramatically turned around for him, from going unsold at the auction to getting picked as a replacement player. He replaced injured Vansh Bedi for the Super Kings during the middle of the IPL 2025 season. View this post on Instagram Instagram PostSpeaking to the GC Podcast YouTube Channel, the Gujarat player said:“16:42 – My parents hesitate to watch me play. I told my father that whether you watch the game or not, I want you to meet Mahi bhai. My father then especially came to watch the match because of him. He enjoyed it because there were a lot of families and Kasi Sir (CEO) was also there. There was an introduction and all, so he enjoyed it. At last, we met Mahi bhai (MS Dhoni) at the hotel, and it was a special moment for everyone. I wanted a photo of my family with Mahi bhai, and that too in a yellow jersey with him together.”“19:25 – At first, I thought there will be a lot of crowds. There will be pressure, but I don’t know why but when I made my debut, I did not think about anything. I felt like I was playing in domestics. The only thing on my mind was that I had nothing to lose this year. I will only gain. Somewhere, I was fully blank,” he added.“There is no need of making a request in CSK team” – Urvil Patel on getting his debut IPL cap from MS DhoniUrvil Patel further reminisced about his debut, having received his maiden cap from MS Dhoni. Crediting the CSK team management, he said in the same video:“17:46 – There is no need of making a request in CSK team because if anyone enquires, they would say that they want debut cap from Mahi bhai. Whoever makes their debut, Mahi bhai gives the cap.”Urvil holds the record for the fastest T20 ton by an Indian player, hitting a 28-ball hundred against Tripura in 2024. He smashed 31 off 11 balls for CSK against the Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) on his IPL debut.