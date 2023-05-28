"We have seen that again this year" - Tom Moody on MS Dhoni's success in T20 cricket

Former Australian cricketer Tom Moody believes that Chennai Super Kings (CSK) skipper MS Dhoni is undoubtedly the best T20 captain in world cricket.

He pointed out how the wicketkeeper-batter has shown what he can do when he is at the helm of a team. Led by Dhoni, the Chennai-based side made it to their 10th final of the ongoing Indian Premier League (IPL 2023).

Speaking to ESPNcricinfo, Tom Moody remarked:

"If you had to ask me who's the best T20 captain, in the time frame that you're talking about (last 50 years), MS Dhoni, hands down, is in my view the best captain, and we have seen that again this year the example of that."

Moody, however, suggested that MS Dhoni cannot be termed as one of the best captains when it comes to the longest format of the game. He opined that the tag is better suited to Ben Stokes, considering his impressive captaincy record for England in Test matches.

"But if you are then looking at Test cricket and 50-over cricket, but maybe just concentrate on Test cricket, I wouldn't put MS Dhoni in that category. There are other candidates that we have seen," Moody said.

"One just recently been appointed and have an enormous impact is Ben Stokes," he added. "It is only a small sample size, but what he has done as a captain for England over a short period of time has been quite a dramatic change in the way the game's being played and I think that is worth a mention."

During the same discussion, Sanjay Manjrekar stated that while there have been a number of captains who have made a significant impact in other formats of the game, there's no one close to Dhoni in T20s.

"His [MS Dhoni's] first claim to fame was winning the T20 World Cup," Manjrekar said. "There are a few contenders in 50-over cricket. Let's not forget Arjuna Ranatunga's impact on his country and winning that World Cup. So, he is up there. Steve Waugh is to like as 50-over and Test captain.

"Our own Kapil Dev, with what he achieved in 50-over cricket. There are a few, I think names will come, but I think we can freeze on the fact that in T20, nobody is really a challenge."

MS Dhoni's captaincy career kicked off with India's championship triumph in the inaugural T20 World Cup in 2007. He continued his impressive run in the format, captaining CSK to IPL trophies.

"Prefers slightly more low-profile players" - Sanjay Manjrekar on MS Dhoni

Comparing the captaincy of MS Dhoni and Rohit Sharma in the IPL, Sanjay Manjrekar pointed out how the Mumbai Indians (MI) have managed to form a team full of superstars in most seasons.

He emphasized that MS Dhoni, on the other hand, likes to have low-profile players in his lineup, stating:

"Mumbai Indians always had this great performance at the auction where they got players that were visibly match-winners. You saw that team and you got intimidated by that."

"MS I think prefers slightly more low-profile players in his side," Manjrekar added. "Something that we have seen over the years. They have not had too many superstars playing together. So, getting the best out of them, consistency, just game-changing leadership."

Led by Dhoni, CSK will take on defending champions Gujarat Titans (GT) in the IPL 2023 final at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad on Sunday, May 28.

Poll : 0 votes