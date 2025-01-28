"Weak attacks plus roads or else proper filth" - Fans slam Sanju Samson for a third consecutive failure in IND vs ENG 2025 3rd T20I

Team India wicketkeeper-batter Sanju Samson fell early once again in the third T20I of the ongoing home series against England in Rajkot on January 28. The 30-year-old also fell for a third consecutive time to a short delivery from ace pacer Jofra Archer.

After looking uncomfortable in his first five balls, Samson tried to muscle the pull short off his sixth delivery only to find Adil Rashid at mid-on. The six-ball 3 meant Samson has now scored only 34 runs in the three innings of the ongoing series at a dismal average of 11.33.

The dip in form has been particularly surprising, considering his flurry of runs entering the England series. Samson had smashed three centuries in five innings, including two in South Africa. However, the latest struggles means he averages under 27 after 40 T20Is.

Trending

Fans on Twitter were outraged by the repetitive nature of Samson's dismissals and reacted as follows:

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Fans continued slamming Samson for a third consecutive low score with one saying:

"Same mistakes again & again, really really poor from Sanju Samson, especially with Yashasvi Jaiswal coming in hot on his tail!"

"Samson lmao. I haven't followed t20 cricket but this guy still is ultra shit. Weak attacks plus roads or else proper filth," tweeted a fan.

"Has Sanju Samson been exposed in this series? He couldn’t play Archer or Wood the whole series. Maybe he just ain't good against proper pace," a fan said.

Team India in trouble at the halfway mark of their run-chase in 3rd T20I

Team India have been put under pressure at the halfway mark of their run-chase in the third T20I at Rajkot. After winning the toss and fielding first, India restricted England to a seemingly below par total of 171/9 in 20 overs.

However, much like the second T20I in Chennai, the Men in Blue lost their two opener Sanju Samson and Abhishek Sharma inside the powerplay. Skipper Suryakumar Yadav also followed soon in the final over of the powerplay to leave India reeling at 48/3.

The hero of the second T20I, Tilak Varma, looked at his fluent best again, moving to 18 off 13 deliveries before a peach from Adil Rashid cleaned him up and sent him packing. India are currently precariously placed at 78/4 in 10 overs with Hardik Pandya (9 off 13) and Washington Sundar (2 off 6) at the crease.

With a 2-0 lead in the best-of-five series, India require another 94 runs off final 60 deliveries to cap off another T20I series win.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

Follow IPL Auction 2025 Live Updates, News & Biddings at Sportskeeda. Get the fastest updates on Mega-Auction and cricket news