“Well, definitely, you feel old” - MS Dhoni’s hilarious take on Vaibhav Suryavanshi’s gesture amid IPL 2025

Chennai Super Kings (CSK) skipper MS Dhoni jokingly said he felt old when Rajasthan Royals (RR) youngster Vaibhav Suryavanshi touched his feet after the IPL 2025 clash between the sides. Dhoni's remarks came after CSK ended their 2025 campaign with a thumping 83-run win over the Gujarat Titans (GT) in Ahmedabad on May 25.

Rewinding to the CSK-RR contest, Suryavanshi scored a brilliant 33-ball 57 to help his side win by six wickets in the 18th over. Following the game, the 14-year-old touched Dhoni's feet in a heartwarming moment.

Talking about the same in the post-match interview after the GT encounter, Dhoni said (via Hindustan Times):

"Well, definitely, you feel old. Not to forget I have Andre (Siddharth) in my team. I sit on the last seat and he sits next to me. Was just having a chat and I asked him how how are you. He is exactly 25 years younger than me, that makes me feel I am seriously old."

At 43, Dhoni is the oldest player in the IPL, while Suryavanshi, at 14, is the youngest to play in the IPL. Unfortunately, CSK and RR missed out on playoff qualification, finishing as the bottom two sides in IPL 2025.

"I have the luxury of timing" - MS Dhoni on his future

All eyes were on MS Dhoni's post-game comments about his future after CSK completed their final IPL 2025 outing against GT. However, the legendary wicketkeeper batter remained tight-lipped about his future, saying only time will tell about his eventual decision.

"I’ve got 4-5 months to decide, there’s no rush. I just need to stay fit—you always have to be at your best. If cricketers start retiring for their performance, some of them will retire at 22. I will go back to Ranchi, enjoy a few bike rides. I am not saying I am done, not saying I am coming back. I have the luxury of timing. Will think about it and then decide," said Dhoni (via aforementioned source).

Dhoni endured a poor IPL 2025 season with the bat, scoring under 200 runs at an average of 24.50 and a strike rate of 135.17 in 14 matches. The 43-year-old also struggled with movement behind the stumps despite his 11 dismissals (catches and stumpings).

Dhoni captained CSK in their final nine games after Ruturaj Gaikwad was ruled out with an injury.

