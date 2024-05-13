What is the cut-off time for today’s GT vs KKR IPL 2024 match?

The inclement weather conditions have forced a delay in the start of the IPL 2024 game between Gujarat Titans (GT) and Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) on Monday (May 13). The Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad is hosting this contest.

The western coast of the country has witnessed a dust storm blowing over Mumbai in the afternoon, with a good amount of rainfall as well. A similar type of storm has been observed in Ahmedabad as well. Due to the water accumulating on the center cover and incessant lightning, the toss was delayed.

However, just around the 7:30 PM mark, the rain started to become heavier, and the toss has not been able to take place yet. This means fans will have to wait a bit more to catch the action.

If the weather doesn't allow the resumption, the cut-off time for the five-over game will be 10:55 PM IST. As a result, both teams will play five overs each to decide the winner of the game.

According to Accuweather, there isn't much concern about the rain, as the weather is expected to clear up in the next few hours. It will be interesting to see if and when the game starts, and the overs per innings due to the delay.

GT vs KKR: Shubman Gill's Titans hope for a miracle

The Gujarat Titans have five wins in 12 games and are eighth in the points table. They need to win their remaining two games by big margins to stake a claim for an all-important IPL 2024 playoffs spot.

After winning their last league game against Chennai Super Kings by 35 runs, GT captain Shubman Gill expressed his hope of qualifying for the playoffs.

“The chances of us qualifying was 0.1 or 1 percent. I think all of us, all 25 of us, we all believe that we can still make it into the playoffs. Because I have seen miracles happen with this team in the past couple of years and we all do believe in that,” Gill said at the post-match press conference.

Meanwhile, Kolkata Knight Riders have already qualified for the playoffs with nine victories in 12 games.

