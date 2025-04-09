"What trend you have started Mr Jayawardene?"- Fans react as CSK retire out Devon Conway after 49-ball 69 in IPL 2025 clash vs PBKS

The Chennai Super Kings (CSK) used the retired out mode of dismissal to call back Devon Conway after he could not smash big shots in the slog overs of the match against the Punjab Kings (PBKS). The decision surprised a few fans because Conway had faced 49 balls and scored 69 runs.
The IPL 2025 match between the Chennai Super Kings and Punjab happened on April 8 at the New PCA Stadium. Batting first, PBKS scored 219 runs. In response, CSK were 171/3 in the 18th over when the management decided to call Conway back.
It is pertinent to note that Mumbai Indians head coach Mahela Jayawardene used a similar strategy during an earlier match against the Lucknow Super Giants. Jayawardene called Tilak Varma back after his slow knock.
The Devon Conway incident has triggered reactions from fans on X. Here are some of them:
"What trend you have started Mr Jayawardene?" a fan wrote on X reacting to CSK's decision.
Another fan claimed that such a thing should not be allowed, claiming that this was not the game of cricket he knew.
"This should NOT be allowed ... It's NOT fully cricket," the fan posted on X.
Another fan sarcastically tweeted that Devon Conway would erase CSK from his Instagram bio and wrote.
"I guess he’ll delete CSK from his instagram profile tomorrow!"
"He proved the theory of catches win matches wrong"- Fans joke about CSK retiring out Devon Conway with memes on Shreyas Iyer
While a majority of fans were not happy with how CSK retired out their experienced opener Devon Conway, the others found it an occasion to make light-hearted memes. A fan jokingly referred to the catches the Punjab Kings dropped of Conway and wrote:
"Dropping the 2-3 catches of Devon Conway finally paid off."
An Instagram user also sarcastically wrote how Shreyas Iyer's street smart approach to let Conway play frustrated CSK.
Despite calling Devon Conway back, CSK lost the match by 18 runs. It was CSK's fourth defeat of IPL 2025. They continue to be in the ninth position in the points table with two points from five games.
