What will be the DLS targets for CSK if overs are reduced in IPL 2023 final?

The much-awaited IPL 2023 final between Chennai Super Kings (CSK) and Gujarat Titans (GT) at the iconic Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad on Monday (May 29) is currently suspended due to a wet outfield.

Asked to bat first, the defending champions posted a mammoth total of 214/4 in their allotted 20 overs, courtesy of Sai Sudharsan’s 96 runs off 47 balls. In a latest twist to the tale, rain once again played spoilsport when the Super Kings were 4/0 after 0.3 overs, with Ruturaj Gaikwad and Devon Conway at the crease.

The development comes a day after the IPL 2023 final was rescheduled to the reserve day after incessant rain coupled with thunderstorms and lightning meant no play was possible on Saturday.

There is a possibility that the game result could be decided according to Duck-Worth Lewis Stern (DLS) method. A minimum of five overs in both innings is needed to decide the result using this method.

As per reports, CSK needs to score 66 runs in five overs, 123 after ten and 171 in 15 overs, respectively, provided the overs get reduced. Otherwise, the original target will stay 215.

The overs are likely to get reduced around midnight, according to host broadcasters.

Here are the over-wise scenario of CSK's run-chase based on the DLS method:

20 overs - 215

19 overs - 207

18 overs - 198

17 overs - 190

16 overs - 181

15 overs - 171

14 overs - 162

13 overs - 153

12 overs - 143

11 overs - 133

10 overs - 123

9 overs - 112

8 overs - 101

7 overs - 90

6 overs - 78

Sai Sudharsan and Wriddhiman Saha put on show as GT pile up massive total against CSK

A clinical batting performance from Sai Sudharsan and Wriddhiman Saha helped GT post a massive 214-4 in their allotted 20 overs.

Sudharsan starred with a blistering 96 off 47 at a staggering strike rate of 204.96, including eight boundaries and six maximums. Saha contributed 54 off 39, including one six and five boundaries.

Meanwhile, Shubman Gill and captain Hardik Pandya chipped in with 39 (20) and 21*(12), respectively.

For the Super Kings, Matheesha Pathirana starred with the ball, returning figures of 2-44. Ravindra Jadeja and Deepak Chahar settled for one wicket apiece.

