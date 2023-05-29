Create

What will be the DLS targets for CSK if overs are reduced in IPL 2023 final?

By James Kuanal
Modified May 29, 2023 23:05 IST
CSK
CSK openers Ruturaj Gaikwad and Devon Conway

The much-awaited IPL 2023 final between Chennai Super Kings (CSK) and Gujarat Titans (GT) at the iconic Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad on Monday (May 29) is currently suspended due to a wet outfield.

Asked to bat first, the defending champions posted a mammoth total of 214/4 in their allotted 20 overs, courtesy of Sai Sudharsan’s 96 runs off 47 balls. In a latest twist to the tale, rain once again played spoilsport when the Super Kings were 4/0 after 0.3 overs, with Ruturaj Gaikwad and Devon Conway at the crease.

Rain stops play in Ahmedabad 🌧️🌧️Stay tuned for further updates.Scorecard ▶️ bit.ly/TATAIPL-2023-F…#TATAIPL | #Final | #CSKvGT https://t.co/miY8emHBWz

The development comes a day after the IPL 2023 final was rescheduled to the reserve day after incessant rain coupled with thunderstorms and lightning meant no play was possible on Saturday.

There is a possibility that the game result could be decided according to Duck-Worth Lewis Stern (DLS) method. A minimum of five overs in both innings is needed to decide the result using this method.

Next Inspection at 1️⃣0️⃣:4️⃣5️⃣ PM#IPL2023Final #CSKvGT #WhistlePodu #Yellove 🦁💛 https://t.co/6GPoGchzkw

As per reports, CSK needs to score 66 runs in five overs, 123 after ten and 171 in 15 overs, respectively, provided the overs get reduced. Otherwise, the original target will stay 215.

The overs are likely to get reduced around midnight, according to host broadcasters.

Here are the over-wise scenario of CSK's run-chase based on the DLS method:

DLS targets for CSK if overs are reduced ⬇️ 20 overs - 21519 overs - 20718 overs - 19817 overs - 19016 overs - 18115 overs - 17114 overs - 16213 overs - 15312 overs - 14311 overs - 13310 overs - 1239 overs - 1128 overs - 1017 overs - 906 overs - 785 overs - 66

Sai Sudharsan and Wriddhiman Saha put on show as GT pile up massive total against CSK

A clinical batting performance from Sai Sudharsan and Wriddhiman Saha helped GT post a massive 214-4 in their allotted 20 overs.

Sudharsan starred with a blistering 96 off 47 at a staggering strike rate of 204.96, including eight boundaries and six maximums. Saha contributed 54 off 39, including one six and five boundaries.

Meanwhile, Shubman Gill and captain Hardik Pandya chipped in with 39 (20) and 21*(12), respectively.

https://t.co/qD3MTM0jpK

For the Super Kings, Matheesha Pathirana starred with the ball, returning figures of 2-44. Ravindra Jadeja and Deepak Chahar settled for one wicket apiece.

Follow the IPL 2023 final live score updates here.

Get IPL 2023 Live Score along with Points Table & Schedule Updates at Sportskeeda.

Quick Links

Edited by Bhargav
Be the first one to comment
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...