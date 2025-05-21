What will happen if the MI vs DC IPL 2025 match ends in no result due to rain?

Mumbai Indians (MI) will take on Delhi Capitals (DC) in match number 63 of IPL 2025 at the Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai on Wednesday, May 21. The match will be crucial in the context of qualification for playoffs. MI are currently fourth in the points table, with 14 points from 12 games. On the other hand, DC are in fifth place, with 13 points from 12 matches.

If Mumbai beat Delhi on Wednesday, they will qualify for the playoffs. In such a scenario, MI will move up to 16 points, while DC will finish on 15 even if they win their last league match against Punjab Kings (PBKS). In other words, if MI beat DC on Wednesday, Delhi will be knocked out of the playoffs race. If DC win both their remaining matches, they will be confirmed of a playoffs berth.

In the event of Delhi beating Mumbai and losing to Punjab, DC will have to hope that MI also go down to PBKS in their last league match. In such a scenario, Delhi will progress to the playoffs with 15 points since Mumbai would be stuck on 14. Both DC and MI will face Punjab in Jaipur on May 24 and May 26 respectively.

In case Wednesday's match between Mumbai and Delhi at the Wankhede Stadium produces no result due to rain, both teams will get one point each. In such a scenario, MI will go in their last league match with 15 points, while DC will have 14 points to their name.

If both Mumbai and Delhi win their respective league clashes against Punjab, MI will go through to the IPL 2025 playoffs since they would end the league stage with 17 points, while DC would be on 16 points. In the event of one team losing and the other team winning, the side that beats PBKS will finish in the top four.

What are the chances of rain in today's MI vs DC IPL 2025 match at the Wankhede Stadium?

As per AccuWeather, the evening weather forecast in Mumbai for Wednesday states that conditions would be cloudy. The probability of precipitation is 25 percent, while the cloud cover is likely to be high at 90 percent.

The night weather forecast states that it would remain cloudy with a thunderstorm or two expected. There is a 65 percent probability of precipitation and 39 percent probability of thunderstorms. The cloud cover is expected to be around 94 percent.

