When Cheteshwar Pujara scored his only IPL fifty for RCB in 2013 [Watch]

Cheteshwar Pujara, a Test great, is known more for playing 103 matches for India in the longest format, but he also played 30 matches in the Indian Premier League (IPL), for various franchises. He scored his first and only IPL fifty playing for Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) against Punjab Kings (then known as Kings XI Punjab) at Mohali in 2013.

Pujara made 51 off 48 balls and put on 102 runs for the first wicket with Chris Gayle. RCB reached 190/3 after 20 overs, but that score didn't prove to be enough on the day as the hosts won by six wickets with two overs to spare, with David Miller making an unbeaten 101.

Pujara's last appearance in the IPL came in 2014. Overall, he scored 390 runs in his IPL career, at a strike rate of 99.74.

Cheteshwar Pujara became an IPL winner before Virat Kohli with Chennai Super Kings

Nearly seven years after his last IPL match, Pujara was picked in the auction by Chennai Super Kings (CSK) for ₹50 lakh ahead of the 2021 season. While Pujara did not play any match for the MS Dhoni-led side, he was a part of the squad which won the league that year after it was moved to the United Arab Emirates.

In June 2025, Pujara had voiced his opinion over him being labelled a Test cricketer. The 37-year-old said that while playing Test cricket remained a priority, not being considered for white-ball cricket could portray a negative image about a player.

"Well, I've always enjoyed playing the Test format. But if you're just tagged as a Test player, it's not always the right label for someone who has the potential to play other formats. I enjoy Test cricket-it's always been my priority.

“And yes, being tagged that way means people acknowledge that you're talented enough to play the purest form. But at the same time, it can be limiting and perceived in a negative way. Because once you're tagged as a Test player, you don't get many opportunities with the white ball," Pujara had said (via Sports Tak).

Pujara played in a total of 71 T20s, scoring 1556 runs at a strike rate of 112.18 with a best score of 100 not out.

