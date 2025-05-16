"When I was not picked during auction, I decided date for my wedding" - Star RCB batter reveals interesting experience from IPL 2022 mega auction

Star Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) batter and skipper Rajat Patidar revealed an interesting experience from the IPL 2022 mega auction. Patidar recently featured in an episode of the RCB Podcast amid the 2025 season.

Talking on the podcast, he revealed that when he was not picked by RCB during the 2022 mega auction, he decided the date for his wedding as he would not be playing that year. However, as luck would have it, he was called in as a replacement player for the injured Luvnith Sisodia, which disrupted his wedding plans.

"When I was not picked during the mega auction, I decided the date for my wedding thinking I have time so I will do it. But the situation changed and everyone told me you should go. Then my mind changed and I went thinking it was for just two months," he said. (6:00)

While he partly played the 2022 season coming in as a replacement, Rajat Patidar had to miss out on the 2023 season due to an injury. The RCB skipper revealed that it was a difficult period as he had come in as a replacement player and had to sit out the very next season due to injury. He added how playing the season with injury could potentially lead to it increasing and delaying his comeback later on.

"It was a very difficult period. First of all I came as a replacement player and performed. Then next year I got injured. I was already managing the injury for 4-5 years. But in 2023 it aggravated and I consulted a lot of doctors, I consulted the NCA and they told me if I play now it can increase and then making a comeback could take more time. (6:52)

"Then I thought I cannot do anything but get surgery done and I did not play in 2023. I told myself that I will focus on what is in front of me and recovering quickly."

Rajat Patidar lauds RCB's medical team for their support

Patidar played a couple of years for RCB before his injury that ruled him out of the 2023 season. He lauded the medical team of the franchise and thanked them for the way they managed his injury.

"I played two years of IPL before the surgery so I am thankful for the medical team at RCB. They managed it well and I had a conversation with them. It was like I either managed and played the IPL then did the surgery. That would take more time to comeback later. So we decided to skip 2023 so that I could comeback for the next season being 100% fit," he said. (8:23)

In the 2025 season, RCB have done extremely well under Patidar. They have won eight out of their 11 matches and are placed second with 16 points.

