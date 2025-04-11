After nearly two years, former India skipper and talismanic wicketkeeper-batters MS Dhoni returns as Chennai Super Kings skipper. He replaces current skipper Ruturaj Gaikwad, who has been ruled out of the season owing to an elbow hairline fracture.

Dhoni was appointed as the skipper of the side ever since the league's inception. He is also widely regarded as one of the most successful captains in the league, winning five IPL trophies along with CSK. Dhoni handed over the reins of captaincy to Ravindra Jadeja in 2022, but the latter stepped down from the role, with Dhoni assuming the role back in that very year.

With the news of Gaikwad being ruled out of the tournament, CSK reverted to MS Dhoni to take the onus of captaincy for this season. The last time the 43-year-old led CSK on the field was in the final of the 2023 IPL season against the Gujarat Titans. With rain interrupting the contest, CSK needed to chase down 171 to win inside 15 overs. Scores from Devon Conway (47 off 25) and Shivam Dube (32 off 21) saw CSK lift their fifth IPL title.

CSK look to get their season back on track as they face Kolkata Knight Riders in their next IPL 2025 clash

After winning their opening match against Mumbai Indians, CSK has been without a win in the last four games, registering losses against Royal Challengers Bengaluru, Rajasthan Royals, Delhi Capitals, and Punjab Kings. They have only two points to their name after five contests and are ninth on the points table.

They take on Kolkata Knight Riders today (April 11) at the M.A. Chidambaram Stadium, Chennai. The defending champions will be licking their wounds from their close defeat in their last game against Lucknow Super Giants. They have two wins in five games and have four points to their name, with the Ajinkya Rahane-led unit looking to fire consistently and get a string of wins under their belt.

