When was the last time MS Dhoni won a Player of the Match Award in the Indian Premier League before LSG vs CSK IPL 2025 match?

Chennai Super Kings (CSK) captain and wicket-keeper batter MS Dhoni bagged the Player of the Match award against Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) in their IPL 2025 clash on Monday, April 14. CSK returned to winning ways as they beat LSG by five wickets.

The last time MS Dhoni won the Player of the Match award in the IPL before the game against LSG was six years ago, way back in 2019, against the Delhi Capitals.

Batting first, CSK had scored 179/4 from their 20 overs at the MA Chidambaram Stadium in Chennai. Batting at number four, MS Dhoni has smashed an unbeaten 44 off just 22 balls with four boundaries and three sixes at a strike-rate of 200. Delhi were bowled out for a paltry total of 99 as CSK won the game by 80 runs.

Dhoni was awarded the Player of the Match for his blistering unbeaten knock that propelled CSK to a match-winning score in that encounter six years ago.

MS Dhoni helps CSK finish game against LSG to end losing streak

MS Dhoni, aged 43, became the oldest captain in the history of the tournament to win the Player of the Match award on Monday. After winning the toss, Dhoni elected to bowl first and CSK restricted LSG 166/7 from 20 overs.

In the run chase, they got off to a strong start with a new opening pair of Rachin Ravindra and Shaik Rasheed. MS Dhoni walked in to bat at number seven. The right-hander played a quickfire cameo, remaining unbeaten on 26 off just 11 balls as CSK chased down the target with three deliveries and five wickets to spare.

His knock included four boundaries and a six at a strike-rate of 236.36. Before this game, CSK had lost five consecutive games. They had only one win from six games and were struggling to get over the line.

However, they finally ended their losing streak with a much-needed win over LSG. They are still at the bottom of the table despite the win. Nonetheless, this could be the result they need to turn things around from this stage of the tournament.

