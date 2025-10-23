When was the last time Virat Kohli scored consecutive ducks in top level cricket before AUS vs IND 2025 series?

Legendary Indian player Virat Kohli is battling through a rough patch of form at the moment, following his second successive duck in the ongoing ODI series against Australia. The right-handed batter departed without scoring in both matches in Perth and Adelaide, marking a horrid return to competitive cricket.

However, Virat Kohli is only too familiar with patches of poor form, having undergone a major one after the COVID-19 break. He had to endure an agonizing wait for his 71st international hundred, as he struggled for consistency and impact across formats.

One such campaign that unfortunately saw the worst that Kohli had to offer was the 2022 Indian Premier League (IPL) campaign. Featuring as a pure batter after stepping aside from captaincy at the end of the previous campaign, he only put up 341 runs in 16 outings at an average of 22.73 and a strike rate of 115.99. The set of scores included three golden ducks, with two of them coming consecutively midway through the season.

Virat Kohli was caught at point off Dushmantha Chameera's bowling in the clash against the Lucknow Super Giants (LSG), and in the next contest, he was caught off Marco Jansen's bowling, as RCB were bundled out for a paltry 68 in the first innings. He did not fare all too well in his next encounter as well, recording a 10-ball nine against the Rajasthan Royals (RR) to raise some serious concerns regarding his form.

Kohli's third duck of the season coincidentally came against SRH in the reverse fixture towards the end of the campaign.

"I have seen everything in this game" - Virat Kohli on his consecutive ducks in IPL 2022

Virat Kohli had joked about his series of ducks in the IPL 2022 by mentioning that he felt helpless at that stage. However, since then, he has not been dismissed for a duck, a streak that has now lasted three entire seasons.

"First-ball ducks. After the second one (duck), I actually realised what It feels like to be like you (Mr Nags character), absolutely helpless. It hasn’t happened to me ever in my career, I think . I have seen everything now. It’s been so long, I have seen everything in this game," Kohli had said about his ducks on RCB Insider (via India Today).

Kohli is facing such a conundrum in ODIs for the first time, as he had never recorded consecutive ducks in his career before the ongoing series against Australia.

