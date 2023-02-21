When and where will MS Dhoni play his final game for CSK in IPL 2023?

Indian cricketing legend and Chennai Super Kings (CSK) captain MS Dhoni is all set to play in his final Indian Premier League (IPL) season.

During the T20 league last year, after Chennai failed to reach the playoffs, the veteran keeper-batter was asked if he would be seen in action during IPL 2023. He confirmed that he would return for next season.

Now, according to reports, the 41-year-old is all set to play in his farewell IPL season. A CSK official confirmed the development and told InsideSport:

“Yes, it will be MS’s last season as a player. That is what we know so far. But of course, it’s his decision. He hasn’t officially communicated to the management that he will go into retirement. It is a special occasion for all CSK fans as IPL returns to Chennai. But it will be a sad moment if Dhoni plays his final season.”

MSD gave up the captaincy of Chennai Super Kings last year, passing on the baton to all-rounder Ravindra Jadeja. However, Dhoni was made skipper again midway through the season after Jadeja quit as his personal performance was severely affected due to the additional responsibility.

Mahi @mahiban4u



Make this happen Leo On Dhoni's Last Farewell match, i want 'The Guard of Honour' given by CSK Stalwarts like Faf, Mathew Hayden,Watson,Suresh Raina,Dwayne Bravo, Brendon McCullum,Dwayne Smith, Murali Vijay,Ravichandran Ashwin, Badrinath ,Albie Morkel, BollingerMake this happen Leo @ChennaiIPL On Dhoni's Last Farewell match, i want 'The Guard of Honour' given by CSK Stalwarts like Faf, Mathew Hayden,Watson,Suresh Raina,Dwayne Bravo, Brendon McCullum,Dwayne Smith, Murali Vijay,Ravichandran Ashwin, Badrinath ,Albie Morkel, Bollinger Make this happen Leo @ChennaiIPL💛 https://t.co/uDyWurHWff

The Indian legend has been retained as CSK captain for the IPL 2023 season as well.

Will MS Dhoni play his last IPL match on May 14?

According to some reports, Dhoni is likely to play his last IPL match for CSK against Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) in Chennai on May 14. This game will be CSK’s 13th match in the league stage. Chennai’s last game in the league stage will be against Delhi Capitals (DC), but that’s an away encounter.

While reports are stating that the May 14 game against KKR could be MSD’s last IPL match, it is unlikely that he will not play in the playoffs if CSK qualifies for the same.

As per the IPL 2023 schedule, 70 league stage matches will be played across 12 venues over 52 days. The schedule and venues for the playoffs and the final will be announced later.

IPL 2023 will begin with a blockbuster clash between Gujarat Titans (GT) and Chennai Super Kings at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad on March 31.

MS Dhoni’s IPL stats

Having made his debut in the inaugural edition in 2008, MSD has played 234 matches in which he has scored 4978 runs at an average of 39.20 and a strike rate of 135.20, with 24 half-centuries.

His best of 84* came off 48 balls against Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) during the 2019 edition. Despite MSD’s heroics, CSK lost the game by one run.

