"Whenever Kohli sees a new Uncapped Player: Wicket lega mera" - Fans slam star batter for poor dismissal in RCB vs DC IPL 2025 clash

Star Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) batter Virat Kohli had a forgettable stint with the bat in the IPL 2025 clash against the Delhi Capitals (DC) at the Chinnaswamy Stadium on Thursday, April 10. He was dismissed for 22 off 14 deliveries after DC won the toss and opted to field first.

Ad

Playing their second home game, RCB got off to a sensational start, racing to 53/0 in three overs. However, disaster struck in the penultimate ball of the fourth over, with RCB coasting at 61/0. After Phil Salt bludgeoned the DC bowling to all parts of the ground, Kohli sent him back after the pair took off for a quick single.

It resulted in Salt suffering a run out at the striker's end, ending his breathtaking innings on 37 off 17 deliveries. Devdutt Padikkal was dismissed soon after a dismal eight-ball single.

Ad

Trending

With the onus on Kohli to resurrect the innings, the champion batter failed to capitalize on his positive start. Despite smashing young leg-spinner Vipraj Nigam for a maximum off the third ball of the seventh over, the veteran batter went for a glory shot three balls later, only to hole out at long-off.

The series of events meant RCB sunk from 61/0 to 74/3 in no time, with Kohli playing a massive role in two of the three wickets.

Ad

Fans on X slammed Virat Kohli for his dismal batting stint, culminating with his eventual dismissal, as follows:

Expand Tweet

Ad

Expand Tweet

Ad

Expand Tweet

Ad

Fans continued expressing their disappointment over Kohli's poor outing with the bat, saying:

"Kohli making sure RCB stays trophyless."

"Huge Virat Kohli fan but I have to admit that he is the most selfish player I have ever seen," tweeted a fan.

"From last few years whenever Kohli was involved in run outs then he will never able to score runs," a fan said.

Ad

RCB collapse after strong start against DC

Billed as the battle of the two in-form teams, the RCB-DC clash got off to a promising start, with the home side putting on a show in the first three overs. However, the three quick wickets, with Virat Kohli being the third, led to a horrific collapse.

RCB lost their next three wickets with only 43 runs added to fall to 117/6 in the 15th over. Despite a promising start to the season with three wins in four outings, RCB are still searching for a first home win in IPL 2025.

The side won all three games away from home, with their lone outing at the Chinnaswamy Stadium ending in defeat to the Gujarat Titans (GT). As things stand currently, RCB are reeling at 144/7 in 19 overs.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Venkatesh Ravichandran Venkatesh has been writing cricket news, listicle and feature articles for Sportskeeda for over a year. He loves cricket because of the diversity of the playing fields and its unparalleled nuances, which no other sport presents. He also enjoys the analytical and quantitative side of the sport, which originates from his MBA degree and 10 years of experience in the IT industry in companies like Infosys, Atos and TCS.



Venkatesh ensures proper research from reliable sources and social media trends to gather information, and adds his own dash of creativity to create insightful content.



He started watching cricket in the late 1990s, having been impressed with South Africa and New Zealand’s gentleman-like attitude. Domestically, he supports the Chennai Super Kings for their ability to bring the best out of their players owing to a friendly and conducive team environment.



He admires three cricketers the most – Brian Lara for his batting style, AB de Villiers for changing the paradigm of batting and MS Dhoni for his unique cerebral approach to field placings and batting. Along with cricket, Venkatesh also enjoys watching and playing tennis and basketball. In his free time, he finds pleasure in singing and watching movies and web series. Know More