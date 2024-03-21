"Who has such a destructive Indian batting lineup?" - Aakash Chopra on Mumbai Indians' strengths heading into IPL 2024

Aakash Chopra reckons the Mumbai Indians' (MI) destructive Indian batting lineup is one of their biggest strengths heading into IPL 2024.

MI already had a solid Indian batting lineup in IPL 2023. They have bolstered that further by trading in Hardik Pandya from the Gujarat Titans (GT) ahead of the IPL 2024 auction.

In a video shared on his YouTube channel, Chopra opined that the Mumbai Indians' biggest positive ahead of IPL 2024 is the plethora of experienced Indian players in their lineup, especially in the batting department.

"Their biggest strength is that they have capped Indian players from top to bottom. Ishan Kishan, Rohit Sharma, Hardik Pandya, Tilak Varma, Suryakumar Yadav, Jasprit Bumrah, Piyush Chawla - all have played for India. It's incredible if you have so much experience," he said (4:30).

"They have an entire Indian batting lineup. Who has such a destructive Indian batting lineup? They are a batting powerhouse and you expect to do well in all conditions with so many Indian batters," the former India opener added.

MI also have promising youngsters like Nehal Wadhera and Vishnu Vinod in their Indian batting contingent, either of whom can potentially be used as an Impact Player. They have the big-hitting Tim David and Dewald Brevis as the overseas batters in their squad.

"This team has a solid pace attack" - Aakash Chopra on the Mumbai Indians' other strength

Jasprit Bumrah is expected to lead the Mumbai Indians seam attack.

Aakash Chopra chose the Mumbai Indians' potent seam attack as their other strength.

"This team has a solid pace attack because they have Jasprit Bumrah, Gerald Coetzee, Dilshan Madushanka will become available, Nuwan Thushara, Romario Shepherd and Akash Madhwal," he stated (4:55).

The cricketer-turned-commentator concluded by reiterating that the five-time champions' Indian batting and overall seam bowling are huge plus points.

"They do have a lot of fast-bowling options available. They have Arjun Tendulkar as well. There is Luke Wood, who has come in place of Jason Behrendorff. So, if you see their batting lineup and the Indian component in that, and then their fast-bowling department, put huge tick marks of strengths on both of them," Chopra noted.

Dilshan Madushanka has been ruled out of IPL 2024 due to a hamstring injury. MI have acquired South African left-arm seamer Kwena Maphaka for his base price of ₹50 lakh as the Sri Lankan seamer's replacement.

