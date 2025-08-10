  • home icon
  • Cricket News
  • IPL 2025
  • "Who will take care of my knee pain?- MS Dhoni hilariously responds to overenthusiastic fan requesting him to play IPL 2026 [Watch]

"Who will take care of my knee pain?- MS Dhoni hilariously responds to overenthusiastic fan requesting him to play IPL 2026 [Watch]

By Venkatesh Ravichandran
Modified Aug 10, 2025 22:46 IST
Indian Cricketer Mahendra Singh Dhoni In Lucknow - Source: Getty
MS Dhoni was at his cheeky best in response to a fan [Credit: Getty]

Former Chennai Super Kings (CSK) captain MS Dhoni responded to the never-ending question about his future in the IPL in a recent event. As the 44-year-old was opening up on his decision, a fan in the audience enthusiastically requested he play the next season.

Ad

Hearing the same, Dhoni responded hilariously by mentioning his knee ailments and how they would react to another IPL season. The legendary wicket-keeper batter has dealt with knee issues over the past three years, for which he underwent surgery after the 2023 IPL season.

While discussing his future in the sport, Dhoni said:

"I don't know whether I'll play or not. I have time to decide. I have some time until December, so I'll take another couple of months, and then finally, I can make my decision."
Ad
also-read-trending Trending

As he was speaking about the same, the fan in the crowd shouted, 'You have to play, sir. '

Dhoni responded to that by saying (with smiles):

"Who will take care of my knee pain?"

Here is a video of the hilarious moment:

Ad

Dhoni was retained by CSK ahead of the 2025 IPL auction for ₹4 crore in the 'Uncapped Player' category. The veteran cricketer led CSK to five titles before handing over the captaincy duties to Ruturaj Gaikwad ahead of the 2024 season.

MS Dhoni and CSK endured a torrid IPL 2025 season

MS Dhoni struggled to get going with the bat throughout IPL 2025 [Credit: Getty]
MS Dhoni struggled to get going with the bat throughout IPL 2025 [Credit: Getty]

MS Dhoni endured a dismal IPL 2025 season with the bat, scoring only 196 runs at an average of 24.50 and a strike rate of 135.17 in 14 matches. The 44-year-old batted down the order at No. 8 in several games due to his lingering fitness issues.

Ad

His struggles played a massive role in CSK winning only four out of 14 outings and finishing at the bottom of the points table. It was the first time in their rich history that the five-time IPL champions finished last in the standings.

Dhoni also had to captain the side for the final nine games after regular skipper Ruturaj Gaikwad was ruled out of the tournament due to an elbow injury. The Men in Yellow also endured their worst-ever IPL season at home, winning only one out of seven matches at Chepauk Stadium.

About the author
Venkatesh Ravichandran

Venkatesh Ravichandran

Twitter icon

Venkatesh has been writing cricket news, listicle and feature articles for Sportskeeda for over a year. He loves cricket because of the diversity of the playing fields and its unparalleled nuances, which no other sport presents. He also enjoys the analytical and quantitative side of the sport, which originates from his MBA degree and 10 years of experience in the IT industry in companies like Infosys, Atos and TCS.

Venkatesh ensures proper research from reliable sources and social media trends to gather information, and adds his own dash of creativity to create insightful content.

He started watching cricket in the late 1990s, having been impressed with South Africa and New Zealand’s gentleman-like attitude. Domestically, he supports the Chennai Super Kings for their ability to bring the best out of their players owing to a friendly and conducive team environment.

He admires three cricketers the most – Brian Lara for his batting style, AB de Villiers for changing the paradigm of batting and MS Dhoni for his unique cerebral approach to field placings and batting. Along with cricket, Venkatesh also enjoys watching and playing tennis and basketball. In his free time, he finds pleasure in singing and watching movies and web series.

Know More

Get real-time updates on IPL 2025, live scores, IPL Prediction, match schedule, points table,Result & squad -CSK, MI, RCB, KKR, SRH, LSG, DC, GT, PBKS

Quick Links

Edited by Venkatesh Ravichandran
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
down arrow icon
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications