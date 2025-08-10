"Who will take care of my knee pain?- MS Dhoni hilariously responds to overenthusiastic fan requesting him to play IPL 2026 [Watch]

Former Chennai Super Kings (CSK) captain MS Dhoni responded to the never-ending question about his future in the IPL in a recent event. As the 44-year-old was opening up on his decision, a fan in the audience enthusiastically requested he play the next season.Hearing the same, Dhoni responded hilariously by mentioning his knee ailments and how they would react to another IPL season. The legendary wicket-keeper batter has dealt with knee issues over the past three years, for which he underwent surgery after the 2023 IPL season.While discussing his future in the sport, Dhoni said:&quot;I don't know whether I'll play or not. I have time to decide. I have some time until December, so I'll take another couple of months, and then finally, I can make my decision.&quot;As he was speaking about the same, the fan in the crowd shouted, 'You have to play, sir. 'Dhoni responded to that by saying (with smiles):&quot;Who will take care of my knee pain?&quot;Here is a video of the hilarious moment:Dhoni was retained by CSK ahead of the 2025 IPL auction for ₹4 crore in the 'Uncapped Player' category. The veteran cricketer led CSK to five titles before handing over the captaincy duties to Ruturaj Gaikwad ahead of the 2024 season.MS Dhoni and CSK endured a torrid IPL 2025 seasonMS Dhoni struggled to get going with the bat throughout IPL 2025 [Credit: Getty]MS Dhoni endured a dismal IPL 2025 season with the bat, scoring only 196 runs at an average of 24.50 and a strike rate of 135.17 in 14 matches. The 44-year-old batted down the order at No. 8 in several games due to his lingering fitness issues.His struggles played a massive role in CSK winning only four out of 14 outings and finishing at the bottom of the points table. It was the first time in their rich history that the five-time IPL champions finished last in the standings.Dhoni also had to captain the side for the final nine games after regular skipper Ruturaj Gaikwad was ruled out of the tournament due to an elbow injury. The Men in Yellow also endured their worst-ever IPL season at home, winning only one out of seven matches at Chepauk Stadium.