Indian wicketkeeper Wriddhiman Saha suggested that MS Dhoni had natural wicketkeeping skills and that he learnt a lot about batting and keeping by just talking to Dhoni. Currently, Saha is hailed as one of the most technically sound keepers in the world.

“I spoke to him about other keepers as well, I always felt that Dhoni was a more natural wicketkeeper compared to others. I benefitted a lot just by talking to Mahi bhai,” the current Test wicketkeeper told Deep Dasgupta in a videocast hosted by ESPNcricinfo.

And, the records itself spoke for MS Dhoni. Not only has he recorded the third-highest number of dismissals – 829 – by a wicketkeeper in international cricket, but also effected the most number of stumpings (195). Dhoni clocked 1.363 dismissals per innings in international cricket.

It was under Dhoni that Saha first played in the Indian team, in a Test versus South Africa in Nagpur in 2010. Saha also played under Dhoni in the Chennai Super Kings in the IPL for three seasons (2011 to 2013).

Saha could never be the first-choice keeper in MS Dhoni’s presence

“When Mahi bhai is free, he likes to play computer games, so I don’t disturb him often, but I used to talk to him during our practice sessions. I also interacted quite a bit with Dhoni when I was a part of the CSK squad for three years, I talked to him about various things including how to bat and keep in different conditions,” the 35-year-old Saha added.

It was only when MS Dhoni retired from Tests in December 2014 that Saha started getting a chance to don the wicketkeeping gloves. Saha has scored 1238 runs at an average of 30.19 in Test cricket to go with 92 catches and 11 stumpings.

Saha is expected to be travelling with the squad to Australia later this year, and would look to emulate Dhoni’s wicketkeeping record Down Under. Saha missed out on the victorious 2018 series after shoulder and finger injuries had ruled him out.