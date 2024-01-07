"Will be representing the Mumbai Indians in ILT20" - Ambati Rayudu on why he quit politics

Former India cricketer Ambati Rayudu said on Sunday he has quit politics to represent the MI Emirates, IPL franchise Mumbai Indians' sister team, in the International League T20's 2024 edition.

He joined the YSR Congress Party, the ruling party in Andhra Pradesh only last week. His affiliation was formalist in the presence of the state's Chief Minister Y S Jagan Mohan Reddy and Deputy Chief Minister K Narayana Swamy.

"I Ambati Rayudu will be representing the Mumbai Indians in the upcoming ILt20 from jan 20th in Dubai. Which requires me to be politically non affiliated whilst playing professional sport," he said in a statement on X.

He announced his decision to quit YSRCP on Saturday.

"This is to inform everyone that I have decided to quit the YSRCP Party and stay out of politics for a little while. Further action will be conveyed in due course of time. Thank You," he wrote on X.

He retired from IPL and international cricket last year. He played 203 matches in the IPL for Mumbai Indians and the Chennai Super Kings scoring 4348 runs at an average of just over 28, striking at 127.54.

More than the stats, his ability to change games in the middle overs and his ability to take on spinners at will was what made him a crucial part of his teams, including the title-winning CSK side in 2023.

Rayudu to partner other former MI and CSK players in ILT20

MI Emirates will play their first match of the Middle Eastern T20 league on January 20 against the Dubai Capitals at the Dubai International Stadium. Rayudu will play the competition alongside other former MI and CK players like DJ Bravo, Kieron Pollard and Trent Boult among others.

MI Emirates squad: Akeal Hosein, Ambati Rayudu, Andre Fletcher, Corey Anderson, Daniel Mousley, Dwayne Bravo, Fazalhaq Farooqi, Jordan Thompson, Kieron Pollard, Kusal Perera, McKenny Clarke, Muhammad Waseem, Nicholas Pooran (c), Nosthush Kenjige, Odean Smith, Trent Boult, Vijayakanth Viyaskanth, Waqar Salamkheil, Will Smeed and Zahoor Khan.

