WPL 2025 top run-getters and wicket-takers after GG vs RCB (Updated) ft. Ashleigh Gardner and Richa Ghosh

The Women’s Premier League (WPL) commenced its third edition with a thrilling opening match, as defending champions Royal Challengers Bengaluru faced off against Gujarat Giants at the Kotambi Stadium in Vadodara.

Opting to bowl first after winning the toss, the Challengers aimed to restrict the Giants to a manageable total. However, they delivered a formidable batting performance, posting an impressive 201/5. Beth Mooney set the tone for the season with a well-crafted half-century, scoring 56 off 42 deliveries.

The innings gained further momentum with a spectacular knock from captain Ashleigh Gardner, who hammered a blistering 79* off just 37 balls, including eight sixes and three fours. Additionally, Gardner received valuable support from her teammates, Deandra Dottin (25 off 13).

On the bowling front, Renuka Singh led the charge for Bengaluru with two crucial wickets, while Kanika Ahuja, Prema Rawat, and Georgia Wareham chipped in with a wicket each.

In response, Royal Challengers Bengaluru delivered a remarkable chase, securing victory with six wickets in hand and nine balls to spare. Despite early setbacks with both openers dismissed within the first two overs, Ellyse Perry stabilized the innings with a commanding 57 off 34 balls.

The momentum continued with a sensational performance from Richa Ghosh, who played a game-changing knock of 64* off just 27 deliveries, striking seven fours and four sixes. Kanika Ahuja also contributed significantly, scoring a quick 30* off 13 balls.

Women’s Premier League 2025 Most Runs

Sr. No Player Mat Inns NO Runs HS Ave BF SR 100 50 0 4s 6s 1 A Gardner (GG-W) 1 1 1 79 79* 0 37 213.51 - 1 - 3 8 2 RM Ghosh (RCB-W) 1 1 1 64 64* 0 27 237.03 - 1 - 7 4 3 EA Perry (RCB-W) 1 1 - 57 57 57 34 167.64 - 1 - 6 2 4 BL Mooney (GG-W) 1 1 - 56 56 56 42 133.33 - 1 - 8 0 5 KS Ahuja (RCB-W) 1 1 1 30 30* 0 13 230.76 - - - 4 0 6 DJS Dottin (GG-W) 1 1 - 25 25 25 13 192.3 - - - 3 1 7 Raghvi Bist (RCB-W) 1 1 - 25 25 25 27 92.59 - - - 3 0 8 Simran Shaikh (GG-W) 1 1 - 11 11 11 5 220 - - - 1 1 9 S Mandhana (RCB-W) 1 1 - 9 9 9 7 128.57 - - - 2 0 10 H Deol (GG-W) 1 1 1 9 9* 0 4 225 - - - 2 0

Ashleigh Gardner, captain of the Gujarat Giants, leads the run-scoring chart with an impressive 79 runs at a striking rate of 213.51. Following closely, Richa Ghosh holds the second position after her crucial 64-run innings, which played a pivotal role in Bengaluru’s successful chase.

Ellyse Perry secures the third spot with a well-crafted 57 runs, while her Australian compatriot Beth Mooney follows in fourth place with 56 runs. Kanika Ahuja’s explosive cameo of 30 runs off just 13 deliveries places her in the fifth position with a remarkable strike rate of 230.76.

Deandra Dottin and Raghvi Bist share the sixth and seventh positions, each contributing 25 runs for their respective teams. Simran Sheikh, Smriti Mandhana, and Harleen Deol round off the top ten run-scorers, registering 11, 9, and 9 runs, respectively.

Women’s Premier League 2025 Most Wickets

Sr. No Player Mat Inns Balls Overs Mdns Runs Wkts BBI Ave Econ SR 4 5 1 Renuka Singh (RCB-W) 1 1 24 4 - 25 2 2/25 12.5 6.25 12 - - 2 A Gardner (GG-W) 1 1 18 3 - 33 2 2/33 16.5 11 9 - - 3 KS Ahuja (RCB-W) 1 1 18 3 - 19 1 1/19 19 6.33 18 - - 4 P Rawat (RCB-W) 1 1 12 2 - 26 1 1/26 26 13 12 - - 5 DJS Dottin (GG-W) 1 1 21 3.3 - 41 1 1/41 41 11.71 21 - - 6 SG Satghare (GG-W) 1 1 24 4 - 44 1 1/44 44 11 24 - - 7 G Wareham (RCB-W) 1 1 18 3 - 50 1 1/50 50 16.66 18 - -

Renuka Singh and Ashleigh Gardner led the bowling attack, each claiming two wickets. Singh impressed with an economy rate of 6.25, while Gardner finished at 11.

Kanika Ahuja, Prema Rawat, Deandra Dottin, Sayali Satghare, and Georgia Wareham take subsequent positions with a solitary wicket each. Their collective effort played a crucial role in shaping the match, applying consistent pressure on the opposition throughout the innings.

