"You can get mentally disturbed" - Mohammed Shami highlights the difficulties of playing amid strict regulations

Mohammed Shami has grown in stature to become an all-format bowler for Team India in the last few years.

He was a pivotal part of India's squad during the five-match Test series against England which came to a premature end amid a COVID-19 scare in the Indian camp. Shami is currently part of the Punjab Kings in IPL 2021 and will next be seen in the Indian jersey during the ICC T20 World Cup, scheduled to commence on October 17.

The Bengal cricketer has been away from his family for almost five months now, and playing in a bio-bubble makes things even more difficult. Shami stressed that it requires immense mental strength to perform in these conditions.

Speaking to Sportstar, he said:

"The biggest challenge is to go out in these times; travelling from one country to the other in bio-bubbles. If there is a long tour, you are away from your family for that period. The players can get mentally disturbed. And it can be irritating at times. You have to be in your room, and then, there is performance pressure to play for your country and franchise. But this is the best that we can do. You have to be mentally strong to do this."

Mohammed Shami was the third highest wicket-taker for India in the Pataudi series, claiming 11 wickets from three games at an average of 27.54.

"I am in the recovery mode" - Mohammed Shami on managing his workload

Mohammed Shami has had a love-hate relationship with injuries throughout his career. Speaking of how he manages his workload, the 31-year-old stressed that he prefers not to waste his energy when he is off the field.

"My body is doing good overall. I had an injury after I got hit in Australia, otherwise the momentum has been good. The only thing is to know how you can recover from niggles. If you need a massage or rest or treatment, you need to understand such things as there is cricket throughout the year. We only have to take care of our bodies," Shami said.

"As far as my workload is concerned, more or less I am in the recovery mode. My team-mates make fun of my rest mode (laughs). When I am not on the ground, I don’t waste my energy. I know that I will give my 100 percent when I am switched on," he added.

Shami, who has been bowling really well in the UAE leg of IPL 2021, will look to keep the momentum going at the T20 World Cup, slated to take place in the UAE and Oman.

