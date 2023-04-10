"You cannot define a player based on one over" - Vijay Shankar backs Yash Dayal after a forgettable game against KKR

Gujarat Titans middle-order batter Vijay Shankar has empathized with fellow teammate Yash Dayal, who endured a forgettable game against the Kolkata Knight Riders on Sunday. The seam-bowling all-rounder highlighted that one over doesn't define a player.

Dayal had already conceded 38 off his first three overs, but Titans stand-in skipper Rashid Khan entrusted him with defending 29 in the final over. The left-arm seamer conceded a single off the first ball, but Rinku Singh put the next five over the fence to complete an improbable heist.

IndianPremierLeague @IPL



𝗬𝗼𝘂 𝗔𝗯𝘀𝗼𝗹𝘂𝘁𝗲 𝗙𝗿𝗲𝗮𝗸!



Take A Bow!



28 needed off 5 balls & he has taken



Those reactions say it ALL! 🤗



Scorecard bit.ly/TATAIPL-2023-13



#TATAIPL | #GTvKKR | @rinkusingh235 𝗥𝗜𝗡𝗞𝗨 𝗦𝗜𝗡𝗚𝗛!𝗬𝗼𝘂 𝗔𝗯𝘀𝗼𝗹𝘂𝘁𝗲 𝗙𝗿𝗲𝗮𝗸!Take A Bow!28 needed off 5 balls & he has taken @KKRiders home & how!Those reactions say it ALL!Scorecard 𝗥𝗜𝗡𝗞𝗨 𝗦𝗜𝗡𝗚𝗛! 🔥 🔥𝗬𝗼𝘂 𝗔𝗯𝘀𝗼𝗹𝘂𝘁𝗲 𝗙𝗿𝗲𝗮𝗸! ⚡️ ⚡️Take A Bow! 🙌 🙌28 needed off 5 balls & he has taken @KKRiders home & how! 💪 💪Those reactions say it ALL! ☺️ 🤗Scorecard ▶️ bit.ly/TATAIPL-2023-13 #TATAIPL | #GTvKKR | @rinkusingh235 https://t.co/Kdq660FdER

Speaking at a post-match press conference, Shankar recalled Dayal bowling well last year and pointed out that several players have been in a similar situation in the past. The 32-year-old also said the team would ensure that the youngster is in a good head space moving forward.

"Last year, Yash Dayal bowled some very important overs for Gujarat Titans, to win us the tournament. You cannot define a player based on one over in a game. Everyone has worked so hard to reach the stage of IPL, having worked so hard in domestic cricket."

"These things are bound to happen and so many players have been in tough situation. As a team, we will be with Dayal because it is not easy to come out of a situation like this. We will make sure that he is in a very good mental space going forward."

The Tamil Nadu-born cricketer top-scored for the Titans with 63 off 24 balls, hitting four fours and five sixes, including three maximums in the final over. Sai Sudharsan continued his excellent run with a 38-ball 53.

"Till that particular point, we were much ahead in the game" - Vijay Shankar

Vijay Shankar. (Image Credits: Twitter)

Although the Titans might have been on the wrong side of the result, Shankar acknowledged that they were well ahead heading into the 20th over of the second innings. He added:

"Till that particular point (20th over), we were much ahead in the game. We have to accept that this is a game of cricket, and anything can happen. As a cricketer, I can feel what he is feeling, and it is about how we back him and get him out of a tough situation."

Rinku Singh's unbeaten 21-ball 48 earned him the Player of the Match award.

Poll : 0 votes