"You helped me rise from tough times"- Mohammed Siraj pens an emotional note for outgoing Team India coach

Ace pacer Mohammed Siraj recently penned a heartfelt note for outgoing Team India Strength & Conditioning coach Soham Desai. The latter confirmed his departure from the role with an Instagram post on Saturday, May 31.

Desai has been at the helm of the Strength & Conditioning department of the Indian team since 2021. He worked with the likes of previous head coaches Ravi Shastri and Rahul Dravid before exiting during Gautam Gambhir's tenure.

Siraj also became a regular on the National team around the same time in 2021, due to which he has worked a lot with Soham Desai. He bid an emotional farewell to the former coach with a lengthy Instagram post. The Hyderabadi pacer wrote:

"It’s never easy to say goodbye to someone who’s been more than just a coach, someone who’s been a guide, a mentor, a brother. This is not the end but see you later."

Shedding light on his equation with Desai and their working relationship, Mohammed Siraj continued:

"Your impact will stay with me forever. For me personally, you were never just a trainer. You were someone who believed in me, stood by me, and helped me not just as a cricketer but as a person. Your dedication to your craft was unmatched. Day in and day out, you pushed us to be better, stronger, and more disciplined not just physically but mentally too."

Siraj credited Soham Desai for helping him improve his overall game and expressed gratitude for the support during tough times.

"I wouldn’t be where I am today without your belief and relentless support. You helped me rise from tough times, never letting me give up. The sessions were hard, the grind was real, but you always made us feel like we were capable of more and you were right. You were like an elder brother on this journey, and your absence will be felt deeply in the dressing room, in the gym, and in every sprint we run.

The 31-year-old concluded:

"Thank you for everything, bhai. I’ll always be grateful. Wishing you all the success and happiness in whatever comes next, you deserve nothing less 🙏 @imsohamdesai

Mohammed Siraj had a decent season with the ball for GT in IPL 2025

Mohammed Siraj endured a disappointment earlier this year after getting dropped from the Indian squad for the 2025 Champions Trophy. He worked hard during his time away from the limelight and then made a decent comeback during his debut season with the Gujarat Titans (GT) in IPL 2025.

Across 15 games, he picked up 16 wickets at an average of 32.94 and played a vital role in GT's journey to the playoffs. The Titans suffered a loss against the Mumbai Indians (MI) in the Eliminator and bowed out of IPL 2025 on Friday.

Mohammed Siraj will next be seen in action during the upcoming five-match Test series in England, starting on June 20.

