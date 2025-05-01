"You'll be shocked" - Virat Kohli laughs while revealing the song he’s listening to on loop during IPL 2025 [Watch]

Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) star Virat Kohli was recently asked to name the song he has been listening to on loop during the ongoing IPL 2025. The ace batter remarked that his answer was going to shock everyone.

Kohli revealed the song 'Nee Singam Dhan' as his recent favorite. The song is from the Tamil movie 'Pathu Thala'. It is composed by legendary music director A.R. Rahman, with Sid Sriram lending his voice to the number.

Answering the question about the song he has been listening to on loop lately, Kohli said in a video shared by RCB on Instagram:

"Most favorite right now, you'll be shocked. Nee Singam Dhan."

Virat Kohli has been the top performer with the bat for RCB in IPL 2025. He has six half-centuries to his name in 10 games. With 443 runs at a strike rate of 138.87, the 36-year-old is currently the second-highest run-getter of the season.

"The most shaant person I know" - Anushka Sharma opens up on husband Virat Kohli's off-the-field demeanor

Virat Kohli is known to wear his heart on his sleeve when he is on the cricket field. However, his wife Anushka Sharma recently suggested that the former India captain's personality is quite the opposite otherwise.

During an interview with Filmfare, the Bollywood actress stated that Kohli is the calmest person she has ever come across. Anushka said:

"He's one of the calmest persons I’ve met. Off the field, he’s so relaxed... He’s the most shaant person I know. I look at him and I’m like, ‘Wow! You’re so chill."

Kohli will be seen in action next on Saturday, May 3, when RCB take on Chennai Super Kings (CSK) at M.Chinnaswamy Stadium, Bengaluru. The Rajat Patidar-led RCB are placed at the top of the IPL 2025 points table, with seven wins from 10 fixtures.

It is worth mentioning that Bengaluru became the first-ever IPL team to clinch six successive away wins in a season. They will look to better their home record as well in the remaining games, as they have just a solitary victory to their name in four matches.

