Young wicket-keeper touches MS Dhoni's feet as legendary captain inaugurates new stadium in Madurai [Watch]

Former India captain MS Dhoni received a raucous reception as he came to inagurate the newly constructed cricket stadium in the city of Madurai. As the 44-year-old came to the pitch to hit some balls, a young wicketkeeper touched the legendary cricketer's feet and a video of the same surfaced on social media.Fans at the airport also went berserk as the veteran made his way out of the airport, with plenty of cops surrounding him. The Ranchi-born cricketer was seen wearing a casual attire, donning black t-shirt, jeans and glasses. Not only at the airport, Dhoni received as much a grand reception when he entered the stadium.Watch the video of the young wicketkeeper touching the 44-year-old's feet:The new cricket stadium in Madurai has been named as Velammal Cricket Stadium. According to The Times of India, the Velammal Education Trust and Tamil Nadu Cricket Association (TNCA) joined hands to built the stadium. The report also stated that the stadium's capacity is currently 73000 but it could increase by further 20000 in the future. The venue could host domestic matches in the coming months, including Ranji Trophy and Tamil Nadu Premier League (TNPL).MS Dhoni retired from international cricket in August 2020MS Dhoni bats for India during 2019 World Cup. (Image Credits: Getty)The legendary keeper-batter retired from international cricket on August 15, 2020. Dhoni called it a day after featuring for Team India in 98 T20Is, 90 Tests and 350 ODIs from 2004 to 2019. He also propelled the Men in Blue to 50-over World Cup, T20 World Cup and Champions Trophy success.Nevertheless, Dhoni continues to play in the IPL and holds several records in the tournament history. He is the most-capped player and has captained the most games in the IPL. The veteran is also the joint-most successful captain in IPL history alongside Rohit Sharma, having ushered the Chennai Super Kings (CSK) to title glory on five occasions.