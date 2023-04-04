"Your eyes get pleasure watching Virat Kohli's knocks and Ruturaj Gaikwad gave a similar pleasure" - Virender Sehwag

Virender Sehwag has lauded Ruturaj Gaikwad for playing a pleasing knock in the Chennai Super Kings' (CSK) IPL 2023 win against the Lucknow Super Giants (LSG).

Gaikwad smashed 57 runs off just 31 balls as CSK set a mammoth 218-run target for LSG after being asked to bat first in Chennai on Monday, April 3. Their bowlers then restricted the visitors to 205/7 to win the match by 12 runs and register their first points of the tournament.

During a post-match discussion on Star Sports, Sehwag was asked about his thoughts on Ruturaj Gaikwad's knock, to which he responded:

"I always say that your eyes get pleasure watching Virat Kohli's knocks and Ruturaj Gaikwad gave a similar pleasure. His playing style is dependent on timing. He doesn't look like a destructive batter even when he plays big shots."

The former Indian opener pointed out that the CSK batter can play shots all around the park while relying solely on timing, elaborating:

"He hits sixes purely with timing. I didn't see him putting force even once. He times the ball with ease even when he uses his feet and the ball goes for a six. Flick, pull, cut - he plays shots everywhere. He plays very well in domestic cricket and he has come after putting in the hard yards."

Sehwag highlighted a facet of Gaikwad's game that holds him in good stead, stating:

"His basics of cricket are extremely solid. He waits for the ball and plays most of the balls under his eyes. If you see any big player, their shot selection is better because they play shots under the eyes and Ruturaj Gaikwad does the same."

CSK Fans Army™ @CSKFansArmy



- RUTURAJ GAIKWAD



#WhistlePodu #IPL2023 #CSK "I am not looking at Orange cap, need to give good starts and contribute to the team as we didn't have a good year in 2022."- RUTURAJ GAIKWAD "I am not looking at Orange cap, need to give good starts and contribute to the team as we didn't have a good year in 2022." - RUTURAJ GAIKWAD 💛#WhistlePodu #IPL2023 #CSK https://t.co/B7wlCLJYkT

Gaikwad struck three fours and four sixes during his innings. He strung together a 110-run opening-wicket partnership with Devon Conway in just nine overs to give early momentum to the CSK innings.

"He has come after working on his game" - Irfan Pathan on Ruturaj Gaikwad

Ruturaj Gaikwad played a 92-run knock in CSK's IPL 2023 opener against the Gujarat Titans. [P/C: iplt20.com]

Irfan Pathan praised Gaikwad for ironing out a flaw in his game ahead of IPL 2023. explaining:

"He has come after working on his game. I have been noticing him for the last three years, his initial movement used to be always late. But here he was stable when the fast bowlers were about to release the ball. So he is getting extra time. He is anyway batting amazingly well against spin."

Johns. @CricCrazyJohns Ruturaj Gaikwad - Orange Cap holder currently in IPL. Ruturaj Gaikwad - Orange Cap holder currently in IPL. https://t.co/N0BgPU9y2O

Gaikwad, with 149 runs to his name, is currently the top run-scorer in IPL 2023. He has scored his runs at an outstanding strike rate of 183.95 with the help of seven fours and 13 maximums.

Poll : Will Ruturaj Gaikwad score 50+ runs in CSK's next match in IPL 2023? Yes No 0 votes