"Your mindset is that 180 will be chased" - Harbhajan Singh on RCB's issues heading into IPL 2024 clash vs LSG

Harbhajan Singh reckons the Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) bowlers need to change their mindset while defending totals in IPL 2024.

RCB will face the Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) in Bengaluru on Tuesday, April 2. Faf du Plessis and company have lost two of their three games thus far, with both defeats coming while defending totals.

During a discussion on Star Sports, Harbhajan was asked about the pressure on the Royal Challengers Bengaluru batters to post an above-par total in Tuesday's game. The former India spinner noted that bowling has been the franchise's perennial weakness, elaborating:

"They repeatedly make mistakes in the team they pick. They invest heavily in batting and that too foreign. They take mighty overseas batters but bowling has always been their weakness. It's the case now also and it's evident as well."

"Whether you bat first or second, you will still have to bat well to get 180, and 180 should be a winning total. Your mindset is that 180 will be chased. How will they be chased? The opposing team will have to score them," Harbhajan added.

The cricketer-turned-commentator opined that the RCB bowlers need to have an attacking approach.

"If you bowl enough good balls, you will still be able to get those people out. No matter who is playing, whether it's (Andre) Russell or anyone else batting against you, a good ball is a good ball. The bowlers will have to change their mindset slightly. Try to pick up wickets instead of trying to survive by bowling a decent over," Harbhajan stated.

Harbhajan observed that RCB are forced to target 200-plus totals to hide their bowling weakness. He added that 220 or 230 won't be scored every time as they even allow 200 to be chased.

"Karn Sharma will get confidence only if he plays consistently" - Harbhajan Singh on RCB's handling of their bowlers

While noting that Mohammed Siraj needs to raise his game, Harbhajan added that the Royal Challengers Bengaluru should handle their bowlers better.

"So the bowlers will have to take responsibility. Siraj hasn't looked in great form. He needs to come in form. Along with that, the bowlers around him will have to perform well. Karn Sharma doesn't play. Karn Sharma will get confidence only if he plays consistently. If he plays one match and doesn't play the next, he will also feel that he will again be out if he doesn't do well," he said.

Siraj has picked up two wickets in three games and has an economy rate of 10.00. Karn Sharma registered figures of 1/24 in two overs in the IPL 2024 opener against the Chennai Super Kings (CSK) and didn't get to play the last two games.

