Yuzvendra Chahal dances with Punjab Kings youngsters after finishing top of IPL 2025 table [Watch]

Punjab Kings (PBKS) wrist-spinner Yuzvendra Chahal showed off his dancing skills alongside young teammates after their win over the Mumbai Indians (MI) on Monday, May 26. With this win, PBKS secured a top-two finish in the IPL 2025 points table.
In a video shared by the franchise on Instagram, Yuzvendra Chahal can be seen dancing to Punjabi music along with Harpreet Brar and Priyansh Arya in the dressing room. Chahal stood in front while the youngsters were behind him
The three were all smiles as they moved to the beats in joy after PBKS secured a top-two finish and a crucial victory over MI.
"1️⃣1️⃣ years of waiting… and now we dance at the top! 🕺🕺," they captioned the post.
PBKS also moved to the top of the table and now have 19 points with nine wins from 14 matches. They will play the first qualifier and thus get two chances of making it to the final, having reached the playoffs for the first time since the 2014 season.
Will Yuzvendra Chahal feature for PBKS in the playoffs?
A threat looms over Yuzvendra Chahal's availability in the playoffs for the Punjab Kings. The wrist spinner missed their previous game against MI due to a finger injury.
While PBKS registered a seven-wicket victory on Monday, they will need Chahal to be fit and available for the playoffs, as he has played a vital role in their successful campaign so far.
He is their third-highest wicket-taker so far this season. Chahal has bagged 14 wickets from 11 innings at an average of 25.28, an economy rate of 9.56, and a strike-rate of 15.8.
The experienced spinner is reportedly working on his injury and recovery process and is expected to regain fitness ahead of Qualifier 1, which will be played on Thursday, May 29, in Mullanpur, Chandigarh. A win in this game will take them directly into the final. PBKS, who have never won the IPL, will be eyeing their maiden title this season.
