Yuzvendra Chahal dances with Punjab Kings youngsters after finishing top of IPL 2025 table [Watch]

Punjab Kings (PBKS) wrist-spinner Yuzvendra Chahal showed off his dancing skills alongside young teammates after their win over the Mumbai Indians (MI) on Monday, May 26. With this win, PBKS secured a top-two finish in the IPL 2025 points table.

Ad

In a video shared by the franchise on Instagram, Yuzvendra Chahal can be seen dancing to Punjabi music along with Harpreet Brar and Priyansh Arya in the dressing room. Chahal stood in front while the youngsters were behind him

The three were all smiles as they moved to the beats in joy after PBKS secured a top-two finish and a crucial victory over MI.

"1️⃣1️⃣ years of waiting… and now we dance at the top! 🕺🕺," they captioned the post.

Ad

Trending

Ad

PBKS also moved to the top of the table and now have 19 points with nine wins from 14 matches. They will play the first qualifier and thus get two chances of making it to the final, having reached the playoffs for the first time since the 2014 season.

Will Yuzvendra Chahal feature for PBKS in the playoffs?

A threat looms over Yuzvendra Chahal's availability in the playoffs for the Punjab Kings. The wrist spinner missed their previous game against MI due to a finger injury.

Ad

While PBKS registered a seven-wicket victory on Monday, they will need Chahal to be fit and available for the playoffs, as he has played a vital role in their successful campaign so far.

He is their third-highest wicket-taker so far this season. Chahal has bagged 14 wickets from 11 innings at an average of 25.28, an economy rate of 9.56, and a strike-rate of 15.8.

The experienced spinner is reportedly working on his injury and recovery process and is expected to regain fitness ahead of Qualifier 1, which will be played on Thursday, May 29, in Mullanpur, Chandigarh. A win in this game will take them directly into the final. PBKS, who have never won the IPL, will be eyeing their maiden title this season.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Rishab Vm Rishabh is an Indian Sports writer at Sportskeeda who covers Kabaddi, Hockey, Indian football and Olympic sports for the website. He has an overall experience of around 3 years and has worked with My Khel in the past along with interning at The News Minute, Times Network and Deccan Herald.



Rishabh has done MA in Media and Communication Studies. He also worked in Sportskeeda’s Comms team and won the ‘Commentator of the Month’ award twice. He covered the Pro Kabbadi League and two of his articles were also featured on Jaipur Pink Panthers’ official website.



Rishabh started following sports after 2020 Olympics and also after his experience of watching Bengaluru FC at the Kanteerava Stadium in the ISL between 2019 and 2023. His favorite athlete is Neeraj Chopra as he’s brought a revolution in Indian sports. His historic gold medal win at the 2020 Olympics left a lasting impact on Rishabh.



He strives to ensure that his articles are accurate and he verifies information from multiple credible sources. When not working, he likes playing badminton and football. Know More