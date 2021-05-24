IPL 2021: Yuzvendra Chahal opens up on RCB's chances of winning the tournament whenever it resumes

Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) spinner Yuzvendra Chahal has reiterated that the franchise has a good chance of winning IPL 2021 whenever the tournament resumes.

The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) halted the tournament on May 4 in the wake of a couple of bio-bubble breaches.

RCB were third in the points table with five wins from seven outings before the tournament came to a premature end. Many fans lamented the suspension as the Virat Kohli-led side looked primed to break their infamous deadlock this season.

During an interaction with India TV Cricket, Yuzvendra Chahal said RCB's early momentum had lessened the pressure on the side for the second half of the tournament.

RCB is set to start the second half in a good position if the competition resumes later this year.

"We're in the top four in the first half of the tournament. Each team is equal in terms of points so it is a good thing that we don't have to start from the bottom when the tournament resumes," Yuzvendra Chahal said.

Unlike other seasons where we need five or six wins from last seven games, we will enter the second half with a lighter mood and accordingly plan things," he added.

Glenn Maxwell has eased the pressure on Virat and AB de Villiers: Yuzvendra Chahal

Yuzvendra Chahal highlighted that Glenn Maxwell's injection in the middle-order played a key role in their performance in the 14th edition of the league.

"The management and coaching group who joined us last season were positive. Last year in the UAE as well as this season, we felt like 2016 when we reached the finals," the leg-spinner continued.

"The addition of Glenn Maxwell solved last year's problems. This time around there is less pressure on Virat bhaiya and AB de Villiers that has simplified things for us. Devdutt Padikkal also batted really well last season and continued his form in IPL 2021.

"The medium pacers, especially Mohammed Siraj, also deserve a special mention. He has continued the good form since the Australian tour and that has helped us massively. He deserves more wickets than he has actually picked. Harshal Patel, who has picked 17 wickets from seven matches, also made a huge difference," Chahal added.