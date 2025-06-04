Yuzvendra Chahal and RJ Mahvash spotted at Mumbai airport following RCB vs PBKS IPL 2025 final [Watch]

Punjab Kings (PBKS) spinner Yuzvendra Chahal was spotted alongside RJ Mahvash at the Mumbai airport on Wednesday, June 4. Chahal's side PBKS were defeated by Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) in the IPL 2025 final on Tuesday, June 3, at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad.
After being put in to bat, RCB posted 190/9 in their 20 overs, with veteran batter Virat Kohli top-scoring with a 43-run knock off 35 balls. For Punjab, pacers Arshdeep Singh and Kyle Jamieson impressed with three wickets each. Meanwhile, Chahal returned with figures of 1/37 in his four overs.
In response, several Punjab Kings batters got off to promising starts but failed to convert them into substantial innings. Toward the end of the innings, Shashank Singh launched a flurry of boundaries, remaining unbeaten on 61 off just 30 balls. However, his late heroics weren’t enough, as Punjab Kings fell short by six runs, finishing at 184/7 and missing out on their maiden IPL title.
Meanwhile, on Wednesday, just a day after the final, PBKS spinner Yuzvendra Chahal was spotted at Mumbai airport alongside RJ Mahvash.
Fans can watch the video here:
RJ Mahvash was recently seen in the drama series ‘Pyaar Paisa Profit,’ which premiered on May 7, 2025.
Yuzvendra Chahal bagged 16 wickets in the 2025 IPL
Punjab Kings fell short of clinching the IPL 2025 title, narrowly losing to Royal Challengers Bengaluru by six runs. However, they enjoyed a strong campaign, with several players delivering standout performances.
Their lead spinner, Yuzvendra Chahal, played in 14 matches and took 16 wickets at an average of 26.87 and an economy rate of 9.55, including a hat-trick against Chennai Super Kings (CSK).
Overall, the 34-year-old continues to be the leading wicket-taker in the tournament’s history, with 221 scalps in 174 matches at an average of 22.76 and an economy of 7.96, including one five-wicket haul.
Get real-time updates on IPL 2025, live scores, IPL Prediction, match schedule, points table,Result & squad -CSK, MI, RCB, KKR, SRH, LSG, DC, GT, PBKS