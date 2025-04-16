Zaheer Khan and wife Sagarika Ghatge blessed with baby boy during IPL 2025 [In Pictures]

Former Indian pacer Zaheer Khan and his wife, Bollywood actress Sagarika Ghatge, have been blessed with a baby boy. Sagarika announced the same in a joint post on Instagram. Zaheer Khan is currently a part of the Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) team as their mentor for the ongoing IPL 2025 season.

Ad

She posted pictures of herself and Zaheer Khan with their baby boy on her official Instagram handle. They were all smiles in the adorable pictures, and stated in the caption that they had named their son Fatehsinh Khan.

"With love, gratitude and divine blessings we welcome our precious little baby boy, Fatehsinh Khan. 🙏🧿," the caption read.

Below are the pictures shared on her Instagram handle -

Ad

Trending

Ad

Zaheer has previously spent multiple seasons as the Mumbai Indians' bowling coach, while having played in the league as a player as well in the initial seasons.

Zaheer Khan's LSG will aim to seal qualification in second half of league stage

Mentored by Zaheer Khan, the LSG side will aim to perform consistently heading into the second half of their league stage matches. They have already played seven games so far and have managed to win four of them, suffering three defeats.

Ad

They began their campaign with a close defeat against the Delhi Capitals (DC) but won their next game against SunRisers Hyderabad (SRH). LSG faced another defeat in the next game against Punjab Kings (PBKS). However, they came back strongly to win all of their next three games against Mumbai Indians (MI), Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR), and Gujarat Titans (GT), which put them in a decent position on the table.

Their winning run came to a halt when they lost their previous game against Chennai Super Kings (CSK) by five wickets. They now have eight points from seven games and will have to string a few more wins to strengthen their chances of making it to the playoffs from this stage.

The second half of the tournament will be crucial, with games getting tighter and pressure building. They will also have a significant shot in the arm with the return of pacer Mayank Yadav, who has recovered from injury and joined the squad. LSG will next play Rajasthan Royals (RR) on Saturday, April 19.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Rishab Vm Rishabh is an Indian Sports writer at Sportskeeda who covers Kabaddi, Hockey, Indian football and Olympic sports for the website. He has an overall experience of around 3 years and has worked with My Khel in the past along with interning at The News Minute, Times Network and Deccan Herald.



Rishabh has done MA in Media and Communication Studies. He also worked in Sportskeeda’s Comms team and won the ‘Commentator of the Month’ award twice. He covered the Pro Kabbadi League and two of his articles were also featured on Jaipur Pink Panthers’ official website.



Rishabh started following sports after 2020 Olympics and also after his experience of watching Bengaluru FC at the Kanteerava Stadium in the ISL between 2019 and 2023. His favorite athlete is Neeraj Chopra as he’s brought a revolution in Indian sports. His historic gold medal win at the 2020 Olympics left a lasting impact on Rishabh.



He strives to ensure that his articles are accurate and he verifies information from multiple credible sources. When not working, he likes playing badminton and football. Know More