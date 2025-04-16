Zaheer Khan and wife Sagarika Ghatge blessed with baby boy during IPL 2025 [In Pictures]

Former Indian pacer Zaheer Khan and his wife, Bollywood actress Sagarika Ghatge, have been blessed with a baby boy. Sagarika announced the same in a joint post on Instagram. Zaheer Khan is currently a part of the Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) team as their mentor for the ongoing IPL 2025 season.
She posted pictures of herself and Zaheer Khan with their baby boy on her official Instagram handle. They were all smiles in the adorable pictures, and stated in the caption that they had named their son Fatehsinh Khan.
"With love, gratitude and divine blessings we welcome our precious little baby boy, Fatehsinh Khan. 🙏🧿," the caption read.
Below are the pictures shared on her Instagram handle -
Zaheer has previously spent multiple seasons as the Mumbai Indians' bowling coach, while having played in the league as a player as well in the initial seasons.
Zaheer Khan's LSG will aim to seal qualification in second half of league stage
Mentored by Zaheer Khan, the LSG side will aim to perform consistently heading into the second half of their league stage matches. They have already played seven games so far and have managed to win four of them, suffering three defeats.
They began their campaign with a close defeat against the Delhi Capitals (DC) but won their next game against SunRisers Hyderabad (SRH). LSG faced another defeat in the next game against Punjab Kings (PBKS). However, they came back strongly to win all of their next three games against Mumbai Indians (MI), Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR), and Gujarat Titans (GT), which put them in a decent position on the table.
Their winning run came to a halt when they lost their previous game against Chennai Super Kings (CSK) by five wickets. They now have eight points from seven games and will have to string a few more wins to strengthen their chances of making it to the playoffs from this stage.
The second half of the tournament will be crucial, with games getting tighter and pressure building. They will also have a significant shot in the arm with the return of pacer Mayank Yadav, who has recovered from injury and joined the squad. LSG will next play Rajasthan Royals (RR) on Saturday, April 19.
Get real-time updates on IPL 2025, live scores, IPL Prediction, match schedule, points table,Result & squad -CSK, MI, RCB, KKR, SRH, LSG, DC, GT, PBKS