“Next time, no bowling practice, only batting and fielding practice” - Maheesh Theekshana discloses what MS Dhoni told him after IPL 2023 final

Sri Lanka and Chennai Super Kings (CSK) off-spinner Maheesh Theekshana has revealed that MS Dhoni cheekily told him after the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2023 final that he won’t get any bowling practice next time.

The 23-year-old was part of the CSK outfit that lifted the IPL 2023 crown by defeating Gujarat Titans (GT) in the final earlier this year. While Theekshana did a good job with the ball, claiming 11 wickets in 13 matches at a strike rate of 26.73, he was poor in the field, dropping quite a few catches.

In an interview on Revsportz’ show Backstage with Boria, the Sri Lankan cricketer opened upon on his interesting interaction with CSK skipper Dhoni as he headed home after IPL 2023.

“After the final, when I was about to go home, I just met him and he told me, because I didn’t do really well on the field, ‘next time for you, there’s no bowling practice; there’s only batting practice and fielding practice,” Theekshana recalled.

Asked for his views on why Dhoni is so special as a cricketer and a leader, Theekshana said that his honesty and simplicity stood out.

“He’s a simple man. He wants everything to be simple. He wants to enjoy every time. Even when we go out in the middle, he’s a quiet guy who just wants to enjoy the moment. You can go and talk to him for hours if you want. You can have a chat with him, you can eat with him. He’s a very honest man also. If he wants to say something on your face, he will say it to you. He’s a very humble guy and blessed to play with him and share the dressing room,” the bowler said.

“When he is sitting at the back of the seat, I am the one next to him. When we travel in the bus, people want to wave at him. It’s very special. Staying with him is like a proud moment for each and every player in their career,” Theekshana added.

Having made his IPL debut in the 2022 season, the 23-year-old has featured in 22 matches, claiming 23 scalps at an average of 28.39 and an economy rate of 7.77.

“It’s very much like home” - Theekshana on playing World Cup in India

Like Theekshana, a lot of Sri Lankan cricketers have been part of the IPL for various franchises. The offie admitted that the team will be benefit from the experience in the World Cup, adding that familiar conditions in India will also aid the team.

“In India, the fan base is crazy. But, in Sri Lanka also all the stadiums are packed when we play. It’s very much like home and even the conditions and the weather are very similar. Only in Dharamshala, you can feel it’s cold. In other areas, it is similar to Sri Lanka,” he explained.

“We played in different teams in different areas [in the IPL]. It’s better for us. We have the experience; it’s time to deliver now,” Theekshana concluded.

The Sri Lankan spinner, who made his international debut in 2021, has so far featured in two Tests, 22 ODIs and 38 T20Is.