No other captain gives better feedback than MS Dhoni: Karn Sharma

Karn Sharma narrated an incident from his international debut where MS Dhoni provided him some invaluable advice.

Karn Sharma also spoke about the captaincy styles of MS Dhoni and Rohit Sharma

Karn Sharma believes that there is no other skipper who gives a better advice than MS Dhoni.

Indian all-rounder Karn Sharma, in a recent interview talked about MS Dhoni's characteristics as a captain and how the latter was much better at providing feedback than any other skipper.

The former Indian skipper is renowned to be cool and calm in crunch situations and Karn Sharma believes that that trait brings the best out of MS Dhoni.

MS Dhoni is the only captain to have won all three ICC white-ball tournaments, namely the ICC T20 World Cup, the ICC ODI World Cup and the ICC Champions Trophy.

MS Dhoni has also won the Indian Premier League thrice with the Chennai Super Kings, with Karn Sharma being a part of CSK's most recent triumph in 2018. Additionally, the leg-spinner also made his international debut under MS Dhoni. In an Instagram Live session with Dr. Yash Kashikar, the leg-spinner recalled an anecdote from that game.

“I still remember when I made my T20 debut against England, he (Dhoni) told me ‘isko first ball googly daal’ (bowl a googly first up). I was new and Joe Root was batting. He said 'Ye pakka tere ko reverse sweep maarega, to pehla ball googly daal' (he will definitely play reverse sweep, so bowl a googly). Even when we practice in Chennai (for CSK), he gives a lot of valuable advice from behind the stumps. In fact, I have not seen a cricketer in my career who gives better feedback than MS Dhoni," Karn Sharma revealed.

'Rohit Sharma and MS Dhoni have similar captaincy styles'

Karn Sharma has also played under Rohit Sharma's captaincy when he represented the Mumbai Indians and won the IPL with the franchise in 2017.

The leg-spinner added that both Rohit Sharma and MS Dhoni have similar captaincy styles and that both allow their bowlers to set their own fields.

Rohit Sharma is the most successful IPL captain, having won the title four times with the Mumbai Indians.

“Rohit and MS Dhoni are quite similar as captains. I think Rohit has learned a lot from MS, since he has played for so many years under him. Both bring in calmness and give complete freedom to their bowlers for setting their own field. Only if it doesn’t work out, they will come up with another plan,” Karn Sharma asserted.

Karn Sharma also praised MS Dhoni for not cracking under pressure handling himself impeccably. The leg-spinner quipped that that helps the team punch above its weight, meaning that they end up on the winning side more often than not.